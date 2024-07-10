EIA Hosting Bitcoin Mining Energy Use Webinar Today

Earlier this yr the Vitality Info Administration tried to conduct a survey of Bitcoin mining vitality use below emergency authorization statues, bypassing the normal means of instituting a survey that required an open interval of remark from the general public and trade gamers topic to the survey.

This survey try was completed below very doubtful circumstances with very unsound reasoning to justify its emergency nature. Riot Platforms and the Texas Blockchain Council sued to hunt an injunction towards the survey in Waco, Texas.

Within the ultimate settlement the EIA voluntarily agreed to terminate the gathering below the emergency and destroy all data that they had acquired as much as the purpose of the courtroom ruling.

A brand new discover was issued following the conventional process of an open remark interval.

Immediately at 12:00-1:30 PM Central the EIA is holding a webinar to debate the problems associated to Bitcoin mining vitality use, and knowledge related to mining websites’ operations in america.

Individuals can register right here to observe the webinar, and there’s a kind to submit questions throughout the registration course of to hopefully be addressed throughout the webinar.

I’d ask as I’ve in previous protection of the company’s actions associated to this area, when you do attend and submit any questions, please be respectful and critical in your engagement.