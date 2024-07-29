Ego Nwodim to Launch Podcast ‘Thanks Dad’

As Ego Nwodim gears up for the fiftieth season of Saturday Night time Reside and her starring position on the brand new Peacock comedy Mr. Throwback, she’ll even be launching her first podcast.

Set to launch on Sept. 9, Thanks Dad will probably be an interview-style present through which Nwodim invitations visitors to be what she’s calling her “Dad for the day.” She’ll have considerate — and humorous, after all — conversations about their experiences with fatherhood and solicit recommendation on sensible, dad-centered, issues.

“I didn’t have a relationship with my dad, and it doesn’t hassle me the way in which motion pictures and tv need it to hassle me, however I’m inquisitive about it,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I acknowledge how a lot of my expertise is a shared one, so I’d wish to convey some consciousness to that. However I additionally simply love speaking to folks — I’m such a Pisces, and I really like going deep instantly, like ‘Good to satisfy you, inform me your biggest worry.’”

Thanks Dad will characteristic a roster of well-known visitors, with episodes that includes Nwodim’s Adam Pally, Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows, Mikey Day, Paul Scheer and extra. “Attending to see a aspect of those beloved family names that we haven’t seen earlier than, the place they’re being very open and susceptible and earnest, feels actually rewarding,” she says. “I recognize that, as a result of I’m the sort of one who will go to a comic’s wedding ceremony and be salty if the vows are all jokes. I’m like, child, flip off the comedy for 30 seconds. We will have enjoyable and in addition join with one another.”

The podcast will premiere Sept. 9 on Headgum and all different podcast apps. Mr. Throwback, additionally starring Stephen Curry and Adam Pally, will drop Aug. 8 on Peacock. Nwodim can be a repertory participant on Saturday Night time Reside, which can return for its fiftieth season this fall.