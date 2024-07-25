Ego Death Capital Raises Over $43 Million To Fund Bitcoin Companies

Ego Demise Capital, a enterprise capital fund targeted on investing in Bitcoin expertise startups, has introduced the profitable first shut of its $100 million second fund.

The fund has already secured $43.35 million in commitments from traders, underscoring robust curiosity in backing the following wave of Bitcoin corporations. Ego Demise has beforehand backed main startups like Relai, Breez, Fedi, LN Markets, and extra.

Based by Jeff Sales space, Andi Pitt, and Nico Lechuga, Ego Demise Capital targets Sequence A investments in quickly scaling Bitcoin startups with this fund. Preston Pysh and Lyn Alden have additionally not too long ago joined them as a Normal Companion within the second fund.

The profitable first shut demonstrates the surging urge for food amongst traders to allocate capital to the increasing Bitcoin expertise sector.

In keeping with Ego Demise founding accomplice Nico Lechuga, “Whereas there are a variety of Bitcoin-only VC funds investing on the Seed stage, there was no Sequence A-focused fund to help the quickly growing ecosystem.”

Jeff Sales space commented, “There are nearly no phrases to explain the sensation of getting a entrance seat within the creation of worth on a protocol that brings reality, hope, and abundance to eight billion individuals.”

The flexibility of distinguished enterprise funds to boost sizable funds targeted purely on Bitcoin startups alerts the maturity and development of the broader ecosystem. Extra entry to late-stage capital will speed up the event and utilization of Bitcoin expertise.