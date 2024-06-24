Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 7 odds, picks and predictions

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers meet Monday for the decisive Recreation 7 of the Stanley Cup Closing. Puck drop from Amerant Financial institution Area is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+). Beneath, we analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s traces across the Oilers vs. Panthers odds, and make our knowledgeable NHL picks and predictions.

The Panthers fired out to a 3-0 collection lead, together with a 3-0 win in Recreation 1 and a 4-1 victory in Recreation 2 on house ice. Nevertheless, with an opportunity to place the Oilers away in Recreation 4, Edmonton pounded Florida 8-1.

In Recreation 5, the Panthers had an opportunity to safe the Stanley Cup on house ice, however misplaced 5-3. The Oilers pressured the collection again to Edmonton for Recreation 6, they usually posted a 5-1 win to arrange a winner-take-all Recreation 7 in South Florida.

After being outscored within the first 3 video games by an 11-4 margin, the Oilers have outpaced the Panthers 8-5 up to now 3 outings, and now Edmonton goes for the reverse sweep.

The final time the Stanley Cup Closing was determined in 7 video games was 2019, when the St. Louis Blues went on the street to high the Boston Bruins. Previous to that, the Bruins received in 7 video games in 2011 in opposition to the Vancouver Canucks. The house group is 7-2 up to now 9 Stanley Cup Closing Recreation 7s relationship again to 1971.

The Underneath has cashed at an 8-0-1 tempo up to now 9 Recreation 7s in a Stanley Cup Closing, and there have been 5 or fewer targets in 14 consecutive Recreation 7s within the closing spherical of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The final time we had greater than 5 targets in a Recreation 7 of the Stanley Cup Closing was a 4-3 victory by the Detroit Crimson Wings over the New York Rangers in 2OT April 23, 1950.

Oilers at Panthers odds

Moneyline (ML) : Oilers -110 (wager $110 to win $100) | Panthers -110 (wager $110 to win $100)

: Oilers -110 (wager $110 to win $100) | Panthers -110 (wager $110 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Towards the unfold (ATS) : Oilers +1.5 (-275) | Panthers -1.5 (+220)

: Oilers +1.5 (-275) | Panthers -1.5 (+220) Over/Underneath (O/U): 5 (O: -160 | U: +120)

Oilers at Panthers projected goalies

Stuart Skinner (14-8-0, 2.47 GAA, .901 SV%, 1 SO — 2024 playoffs) vs. Sergei Bobrovsky (15-8-0, 2.38 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO — 2024 playoffs)

Skinner turned apart 20 of the 21 photographs he confronted in Recreation 6 in Edmonton, and he has allowed simply 5 targets on 86 photographs, good for a 1.67 GAA and .942 SV% within the 3 victories.

Bobrovsky has dropped 3 straight begins within the postseason for the primary time, and he has allowed 3 or extra targets in 4 consecutive begins. He’s a dismal 0-3-0 with a 5.06 GAA and .793 SV%.

It’s moderately uncommon, however Bobrovsky was not on the ice for observe Sunday. Coach Paul Maurice mentioned it was an try to get Bobrovsky again into rhythm, as he didn’t observe on the day earlier than video games earlier within the playoffs.

Oilers at Panthers picks and predictions

Prediction

Oilers 2, Panthers 1

Moneyline

The OILERS (-110) are value a glance in Recreation 7, as they give the impression of being to finish the reverse sweep after falling into an 0-3 collection gap. Edmonton is seeking to grow to be the primary group because the Toronto Maple Leafs erased an 0-3 collection deficit within the 1945 Stanley Cup Closing.

Skinner, the 25-year-old Edmonton native, has allowed simply 5 targets up to now 3 video games. This might doubtlessly be the primary sport of the collection to be determined in time beyond regulation, however all the momentum is on Edmonton’s aspect proper now.

Puck line/Towards the unfold

The Oilers +1.5 (-275) will set you again practically 3 instances your potential return, should you simply don’t consider Edmonton can full the historic comeback and also you want somewhat little bit of insurance coverage as a substitute.

The Panthers -1.5 (+220) can’t be trusted, although, as they haven’t received by 2 or extra targets since Recreation 2.

PASS.

Over/Underneath

UNDER 5 (+120) is a stable worth at plus-money.

Sure, the Over has cashed in every of the previous 4 video games, together with 3 elimination video games for the Oilers. However, we haven’t seen an Over lead to 14 consecutive Video games 7s within the Stanley Cup Closing relationship again to 1950, when the Crimson Wings and Rangers mixed for 7 targets in a 2OT traditional.

With highly effective offenses and stable power-play models on either side, enjoying an Underneath with such a low quantity is dangerous, however traditionally, scoring is at a premium in a Recreation 7 to determined a champion, and that’s 74 years of historical past you’d be going in opposition to with an Over play.

