Editor resigns, subscribers cancel as Washington Post non-endorsement prompts crisis at Bezos paper

The Washington Submit’s management just lately sought conferences with the Democratic and Republican nominees for president, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, folks aware of the requests mentioned. Neither marketing campaign scheduled the assembly, Submit editors assured the Harris marketing campaign a gathering wouldn’t have an effect on an endorsement. And insiders and outsiders alike assumed the Submit would select the Democrat, as just about each American newspaper has within the final two elections.

Friday, readers and workers discovered in any other case: The Submit, following the Los Angeles Instances (as first reported by Semafor), will not endorse candidates. Submit editor Will Lewis wrote that “we all know” some readers will take the choice as “an abdication of duty,” and lots of of his workers seem to have achieved so. (An individual aware of the numbers mentioned the failure to satisfy, certainly, had no impression on the choice.)

The primary distinguished journalist, editor-at-large Robert Kagan, resigned Friday in response to the choice, Semafor first reported. However there could also be extra: “individuals are shocked, livid, stunned,” mentioned an editorial board member, citing inside discussions round resignation. “In the event you don’t have the balls to personal a newspaper, don’t.”

Members of the Submit’s editorial board have been bowled over on Friday once they discovered concerning the determination from high opinion editor David Shipley. The board had drafted an endorsement of Harris earlier this month, which was despatched to the paper’s proprietor Jeff Bezos. On Friday, NPR reported that opinion workers discovered the information from at a tense assembly shortly earlier than Lewis’ announcement

One particular person aware of the figures informed Semafor that the choice already gave the impression to be impacting subscriptions. Within the 24 hours ending Friday afternoon, about 2,000 subscribers canceled their subscriptions, an unusually excessive quantity, an worker mentioned. One other electronic mail that the Submit despatched out to subscribers on Friday additionally prompted a flurry of complaints from readers concerning the paper’s lack of an endorsement.

One other one that had seen the numbers downplayed them, saying the speed of cancellation Friday was “not statistically important.”