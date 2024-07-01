Eddie Murphy Calls Longtime Fiancee Paige Butcher His Wife

Eddie Murphy turned heads when he referred to his longtime fiancée, Paige Butcher, as his “spouse” not as soon as – however twice – throughout a current interview.

Whereas discussing Marlon Brando wanting to fulfill Murphy, 63, the Shrek actor joked that he’s “so out of contact” with who’s common as of late.

“I was so hip, I used to know who all people was, and now there’s simply a lot stuff. I ask my spouse, ‘Who’s this particular person?’ [She’d say,] ‘Properly that track’s the most important factor on the planet,’” Murphy mentioned on the Saturday, June 29, episode of The New York Occasions’ “The Interview” podcast. “I don’t even know what’s occurring.”

Afterward within the podcast interview, Murphy mentioned the “not hip” tv exhibits he watches with Butcher, 44.

“I watch each evening at six o’clock once I eat dinner, watch Steve Harvey and Household Feud and on Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer,” he mentioned. “We do. My spouse and I, we watch all these exhibits, singing competitions and that form of stuff.”

Forward of the interview, Murphy was noticed sporting a hoop on that finger whereas he walked the crimson carpet on the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere. He’s additionally worn it at different occasions, together with the Golden Globes in 2020 and 2023.

Us Weekly has reached out to Murphy’s rep for remark.

In September 2018, Murphy’s rep completely confirmed to Us that the Saturday Evening Stay alum was engaged to Butcher. The couple beforehand sparked engagement rumors when Butcher was noticed sporting a hoop on her left hand at a HomeGoods retailer in Los Angeles earlier that month.

Murphy and Butcher starred in Huge Momma’s Home 2 collectively in 2006, however didn’t start relationship till six years later. They went on to welcome daughter Izzy and son Max in Might 2016 and November 2018, respectively.

Murphy can also be dad to eight different youngsters from previous relationships. He welcomed son Eric in July 1989 with Paulette McNeely; daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola, Bella, and son Miles in November 1989, October 1994, December 1999, January 2002 and November 1992, respectively, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; son Christian in November 1990 with Tamara Hood and daughter Angel in April 2007 with Mel B.

“I’m so blessed with my children. I don’t have one dangerous seed,” he mentioned throughout a March 2021 look on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you’re the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My children are so nice, regular folks — and no person is just like the Hollywood jerk child.”