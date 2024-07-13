Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher Are Married After 6-Year Engagement

Eddie Murphy and longtime fiancée Paige Butcher have mentioned “I do!”

The couple tied the knot on Tuesday, July 9, in Anguilla throughout a small non-public ceremony in entrance of household and shut associates, in response to Individuals. The Oscar winner, 63, donned a smooth white swimsuit for the ceremony, whereas the Australian mannequin, 44, seemed lovely in a corseted Mira Zwillinger robe.

Us Weekly completely confirmed in September 2018 that Murphy had proposed to Butcher after she sparked engagement rumors by sporting a hoop on her left hand whereas out and about in Los Angeles. Whereas the duo starred in Large Momma’s Home 2 collectively in 2006, they didn’t start relationship till six years later. They went on to welcome daughter Izzy and son Max in Might 2016 and November 2018, respectively.

That is Butcher’s first marriage, however it marks Murphy’s second time down the aisle. He was beforehand married to Nicole Murphy from 1993 to 2005. The exes share daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola, Bella, and son Miles in November 1989, October 1994, December 1999, January 2002 and November 1992, respectively. (The actor additionally welcomed son Eric in July 1989 with Paulette McNeely; son Christian in November 1990 with Tamara Hood and daughter Angel in April 2007 with Mel B.)

Associated: Celeb Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Acquired Married This 12 months

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and extra celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and bought married. Turner met Theresa Nist through the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a dwell TV ceremony on January […]

“I’m so blessed with my youngsters. I don’t have one unhealthy seed,” the Beverly Hills Cop star gushed throughout a March 2021 look on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you’re the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My youngsters are so nice, regular individuals — and no person is just like the Hollywood jerk child.”

Hints that Eddie and Butcher had been on the brink of wed first got here final month, when the Oscar winner referred to his fiancée as his spouse — twice — through the New York Occasions’ “The Interview” podcast. Murphy joked that he typically has to ask Butcher who celebrities are as a consequence of being “out of contact” with the present fads.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

“I was so hip, I used to know who everyone was, and now there’s simply a lot stuff. I ask my spouse, ‘Who’s this particular person?’ [She’d say,] ‘Properly that track’s the largest factor on the earth,’” he quipped through the June 29 episode. “I don’t even know what’s occurring.”

Butcher for her half, gushed about Eddie whereas chatting with Additional on the 2020 Golden Globes.

When requested by the outlet what he whispered to her on the pink carpet, Eddie mentioned “I informed her how great she seems to be.” Butcher then chimed in including, “He really says that type of stuff on a regular basis. He’s very, very candy and romantic.”