Eating out at Coliseum Leisure Park – it’s the perfect party venue

The festive season is upon us so the place higher to get pleasure from these Christmas events than the Coliseum Leisure Park at Cheshire Oaks.

The Coliseum Leisure Park is residence to 6 eating places every brimming with very good Christmas menu gives, supplying you with quite a lot of alternative and nice worth for cash.

Consuming out has by no means been a lot enjoyable with a various vary of culinary flavours from all over the world, all at reasonably priced costs.

Coliseum Leisure Park is residence to quite a lot of Italian eating places together with Frankie &Benny’s, with succulent burgers, juicy steaks and dozens of Italian classics – to not point out a buzzing New York ambiance. Frankie & Benny’s has already launched an thrilling Christmas menu with some nice offers together with 2 programs for £15.95, with child’s consuming free on Boxing Day.

Bella Italia additionally gives great Italian delicacies and, with a spread of offers for college kids, youngsters and households, everyone seems to be catered for. They’ve some thrilling issues occurring round Christmas and New 12 months together with three course meals from solely £15.95 and a New 12 months’s Eve Masquerade Celebration – so why not use the web reserving service and to order a desk.

Prezzo gives nice Italian meals in fashionable and complex environment – excellent for that romantic evening out.

The award successful Nando’s Restaurant specialises in succulent, Portuguese flame grilled PERi-PERi rooster, promising to heat you up this winter! Nando’s has a menu that can swimsuit any finances, with scrumptious wraps beginning at £6.00. With a fast, skilled service, Nando’s at Coliseum Leisure is bound to offer you a vibrant, pleasurable mealtime.

You will get the social gathering began at Chiquito Mexican Restaurant and Bar. It’s the proper place to go if you would like a energetic ambiance and fabulous Mexican meals, and with loads of very good low cost gives, it’s nice worth for cash.

And to finish the really world supply at Coliseum Leisure Park, Fuxion gives all of the irresistible flavours of Oriental cooking, served in a set value, buffet type. With loads of seating and pleasant workers, Fuxion is a good venue for households and {couples} alike.

Coliseum Leisure Park – it’s the place to be this Christmas.