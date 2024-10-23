Easy Recipes for Food Processors

Writer

Annamarya Scaccia

Revealed

February 6, 2010

Phrase rely

817

All the time on the go together with no time for a nourishing snack? You’re not alone.

The truth is, typically having a busy life can hinder you from having fun with a light-weight and wholesome meal. However that doesn’t should be the case. For those who spend a bit money and spend money on a meals processor, you possibly can whip collectively an incredible – and nutrient packed – meal with out the trouble.

Just like blenders, meals processors can chop, slice, cube and puree in a snap, taking all the additional work out of the prep time of placing collectively a easy meal. And since processors make it almost easy to throw collectively good dishes, they need to be a staple in each kitchen. So if it’s worthwhile to add a bit spice to these tortilla chips you’re bagging up for work however don’t have any time to cut up components by hand, it’s no drawback with a processor. Simply throw in some tomatoes, some onions and a handful of cilantro leaves, pulse for a few minutes till chopped roughly and also you’ve simply made your self a contemporary salsa. It’s simply as straightforward as that!

So there needs to be no extra worrying about not having the time to make an incredible meal. Simply try the three enjoyable and straightforward meals processor recipes under that solely take a matter of minutes to whip collectively and are positive to be appetizing.

Traditional and Contemporary Tomato Salsa

There’s nothing like a vibrant salsa to gentle up the snack desk at any dinner fiesta. And with this Traditional and Contemporary Tomato Salsa, you are able to do no fallacious! Simply quarter-hour to make, all you want is three tomatoes, quarter of a white onion, half of a jalapeno (veins and seeds eliminated), 1 / 4 cup of contemporary cilantro, one tablespoon of contemporary lime juice and salt to style. Put the onion and jalapeno within the meals processor and course of till finely chopped. Slice tomatoes into quarters and add them, together with the cilantro, to the processor, and pulse a number of occasions till the tomatoes are roughly chopped. Switch to a big bowl and add lime juice and a pinch of salt, season to style. Makes two cups of salsa. Pair this straightforward and zesty dip with some home made garlic and lime tortilla chips.

Home made Tahini

Good for anybody who’s on the lookout for a peanut butter substitute, home made tahini takes a bit extra effort however remains to be straightforward and well worth the time. All you want is 5 cups of sesame seeds and one and a half cups of olive oil (since tahini is bitter tasting, you possibly can add 1 / 4 cup of sugar for sweetness). Layer sesame seeds on a baking sheet and toast for five to 10 minutes within the oven at 350 levels, shaking seeds regularly with a spatula (don’t enable to brown). Cool for 20 minutes, after which pour the seeds into the meals processor, add oil and mix for 2 minutes, checking for consistency (at this level, add sugar if sweetness is desired). You need a thick, but pourable texture, so add extra oil and mix till most popular consistency is achieved. When prepared, switch into an hermetic container and retailer within the fridge. Unfold some tahini and strawberry jam on some toasted wheat bread, and also you’ll have your self a yummy and wholesome snack.

Presto Basil Pesto

Wanting so as to add some panache to your pasta? Then this presto basil pesto recipe is the best way to go and solely takes 10 minutes to make. All you want is one small garlic clove, a 3rd cup of toasted pine nuts (whereas pine nuts are utilized in most pesto, they’re non-obligatory ingredient, and shouldn’t be added if you happen to’re allergic to nuts), one and 1 / 4 cup of contemporary basil, 1 / 4 cup of additional virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of softened butter, one cup of grated parmesan cheese, and a few salt and pepper. Place pine nuts and garlic collectively within the processor and pulse till nuts are finely chopped, after which add basil and course of till the leaves are finely chopped. Whereas the processor is operating, pour in a gentle stream of olive oil (some processors have a feed tube with a particular “pinhole” for this objective, so use it now if yours does), after which cease the processor so as to add the butter and cheese. Course of the butter and parmesan till they’re utterly blended into the combination and the sauce is paste-like (season with pepper and salt to style). Warmth up your pesto over the range if you wish to serve it heat. Pour this scrumptious sauce over some angel hair spaghetti and also you’ll have your self a tasty Italian meal.

So there you will have it — three straightforward breezy recipes that take lower than 20 minutes to make in your meals processor. Have enjoyable, combine it up and benefit from the limitless potentialities of your useful kitchen equipment.