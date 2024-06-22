Eastside Bowl Opens The ’58, A New Club In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Eastside Bowl, the multi-venue leisure facility situated within the Nashville suburb of Madison, introduced the debut of a brand new small membership house, the ’58.

Positioned in a former diner, the 225-capacity ’58 will fill what the venue’s operators see as a distinct segment for a small rock membership within the East Nashville market, becoming a member of Eastside’s current 600+ capability important venue, and the Low Quantity Lounge stage, which carries on the “neighborhood stage” legacy of The Household Wash.

The venue derives its title from the colour scheme used for the inside of the room, using the gold paint combination of the 1958 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, granted as a particular buy to Eastside Bowl by Gibson Guitars.

Eastside Bowl introduced that veteran expertise purchaser, John Bruton, has joined the corporate to supervise bookings on the new venue, becoming a member of Santo Pullella, who has held the twin place of senior expertise purchaser and venue operations supervisor since November 2022.

“Having two elements of the vertical venue mannequin on this metropolis for creating artists is one thing I’m excited for. We’re right here to do our perfect and evolve on the artwork of making house for artists to specific themselves and for followers to find and share,” Expertise Purchaser and Venue Operations Supervisor Santo Pullella says.

“Not lengthy after I retired, I noticed how a lot I missed working as a expertise purchaser. I really feel Eastside Bowl and The 58 would be the good match for me,” added Expertise Purchaser John Bruton.