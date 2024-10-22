Early voting period begins for 2024 general election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – South Carolinians can now head to the polls to forged their ballots for the November election.

The state’s early voting interval kicked off Monday and it goes by way of the subsequent two weeks.

Along with the presidential race, each seat on the State Home is up for election.

South Carolina voters gained’t see any statewide races this yr, however there might be one statewide referendum, seats for the U.S. Home of Representatives and native races.

Georgia and North Carolina have already shattered early voting information – and features stretched exterior voting facilities in some components of South Carolina on the primary day of early voting Monday.

That is the primary presidential election for the reason that enactment of a 2022 state legislation to determine South Carolina’s no-excuse, early-voting interval.

“I wouldn’t be stunned if we noticed the best early voting turnout in at some point sooner or later throughout the early voting interval, after which I might anticipate that the entire early voting interval might be increased than some other election,” stated John Catalano, with the South Carolina Election Fee.

Each county has no less than one early voting location open to all registered voters who dwell there – however some have a number of – and as many as seven.

All early voting areas in South Carolina

You may vote early, in particular person for the subsequent two weeks – from Monday by way of the Saturday earlier than Election Day – excluding Sunday, October 27.

All early voting facilities are open from 8:30 a.m. to six p.m.

“It’s a really clean, straightforward, and safe course of,” Catalano stated.

Voters want to indicate a photograph I.D. to forged their poll. Acceptable types of this embody a South Carolina driver’s license, a South Carolina hid weapons allow, a South Carolina voter registration card and photograph, a United States navy ID or a United States passport.

“It’s sometimes a faster course of, since you’re spreading out the voting throughout two weeks quite than confining it to a 12-hour interval on Election Day. So sure, strains do sometimes are usually decrease for early voting,” he stated.

After all, voters can forged their poll in particular person on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Eligible voters have till this Friday to request a mail-in absentee poll, however state legislation requires they meet sure standards to try this, like being 65 and older, or having work obligations that stop them from voting in particular person.

Early voting will final from Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Nov. 2 with early voting facilities being open from 8:30 a.m. to six p.m.

Totally different South Carolina residents may have totally different ballots relying on the county and district the place they dwell. To request a pattern of your poll earlier than heading to the polls, go to SC Votes web site.

It is very important observe that early voting facilities is likely to be totally different than the place you vote on Election Day.

Really feel extra knowledgeable, ready, and linked with WIS. For extra free content material like this, subscribe to our electronic mail publication, and obtain our apps. Have suggestions that may assist us enhance? Click on right here.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.