Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Barcelona’s excellent begin to the season ended with a 2-1 loss at Monaco within the revamped Champions League on Thursday, a defeat which occurred after defender Eric Garcia was despatched off after 11 minutes.

Garcia pulled again Takumi Minamino when the Japan ahead intercepted a panicky cross out from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Barca gained its first 5 league video games within the Spanish league underneath new coach Hansi Flick however noticed Monaco take the lead within the sixteenth by midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

Akliouche, who represented France on the Paris Olympics, scored from the suitable facet of the penalty space with nationwide staff coach Didier Deschamps watching.

Deschamps was not the one well-known face within the crowd at Stade Louis II. Basketball nice Michael Jordan was there, too.

Jordan watched teenage famous person Lamine Yamal equalize for Barca within the twenty eighth with a fantastic left-footed strike from the sting of the penalty space.

It was his fourth objective of the season however the first of the European Championship-winning Spain ahead’s profession within the Champions League.

In response to UEFA, Yamal grew to become the second-youngest scorer in Champions League historical past at 17 years and 68 days — simply 28 days older than teammate Ansu Fati when he netted towards Inter Milan in December 2019.

In July, Yamal grew to become the youngest participant ever to attain at a Euro when he netted a surprising objective in Spain’s semifinal victory over France.

George Ilenikhena confirmed equally good composure to revive Monaco’s lead within the 71st. The 18-year-old ahead latched onto a cross excessive and confidently beat Ter Stegen with Prince Albert of Monaco among the many celebrating followers.

It was his first objective for Monaco and his second within the Champions League, with the opposite additionally coming towards Barca final season when he performed for Antwerp.

“I’m completely happy, we performed rather well collectively and we deserved the victory,” Ilenikhena mentioned. “If we play like this we are able to go far.”

Fati, in the meantime, recovered from a foot damage and got here on in its place within the 88th minute.

The 21-year-old ahead, who returned from a mortgage to English Premier League membership Brighton, had not performed for Barca since 2023. ___

