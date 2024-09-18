Eagles Fan Injured His Knee by Chest-Bumping Jason Kelce on ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles superfan Ron Dunphy is feeling the burn after his viral chest bump with Jason Kelce.

A buddy of Dunphy requested him through X if he twisted his ankle after celebrating with Kelce, 36, at ESPN’s Monday Evening Countdown occasion on Monday, September 16. Dunphy replied, “[F—ed] my complete knee up 😭😭😭 So price it lmao.”

In the course of the broadcast, Kelce, who performed with the Eagles for 13 seasons earlier than retiring this 12 months, was celebrating with fellow followers forward of the Eagles recreation in opposition to the Atlanta Falcons. For the event, Kelce rocked a vibrant inexperienced tracksuit and partied on stage to get the gang hyped for the sport.

Kelce noticed Dunphy, who’s well-known for his chest tattoos commemorating many Philadelphia groups, within the viewers and summoned him on stage. The duo then did a celebratory chest bump. Kelce walked away from the alternate with out harm.

Nonetheless, issues didn’t go so easily for Dunphy. After touchdown on the bottom, Dunphy noticeably stumbled and favored one leg over the opposite. Regardless of the harm, Dunphy remained in good spirits and watched the sport from Lincoln Monetary Area.

The chest bump wasn’t the one memorable second throughout Kelce’s epic return to his former group. The previous middle was additionally noticed tearing it up on the stage together with his distinctive dance strikes.

Philadelphia superfan @dunphy215 suffered a knee harm whereas chest bumping Jason Kelce earlier than ‘MNF’ 😅 https://t.co/ROV3zgwQ7t pic.twitter.com/Z40JkAv1FP — Sports activities Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2024

ESPN shared a clip of Kelce doing the working man backstage as an EDM monitor blasted within the background, captioning it, “Jason Kelce is BACK in Philly 😂😂😂.” As Kelce danced, he fist-pumped as the gang cheered him on.

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s teammates with Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, puffed up Jason’s dancing through social media. “😂😂😂😂😂 go loopy then!! @JasonKelce,” Mahomes, 29, wrote through X on Monday alongside a clip of Jason’s strikes.

Jason additionally went to some tailgates outdoors the stadium earlier than ESPN’s Monday Evening Countdown program started.

Again in March, Jason retired from soccer after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Just a few months after saying his plans to step away from the game, Jason was provided a commentating gig with ESPN for his or her weekly Monday Evening Countdown present, which airs earlier than Monday Evening Soccer.

“I’m excited to affix ESPN, and significantly the Monday Evening Countdown group. ESPN was a constant presence in our family rising up and the community helped form who I’m and my love of all sports activities,” Jason mentioned in a press release in Could. “To now seem on that very same display screen is a full circle second. And, I imply it’s freaking Monday Evening Soccer! and I’m prepared for some soccer.”