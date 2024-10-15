Eagles coach Nick Sirianni fuels critics after a sloppy win with his sideline antics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni had one of the best safety in Philadelphia since Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jason Peters anchored the Eagles’ offensive line within the 2017 Tremendous Bowl season.

His youngsters.

Attempting his greatest to deflect consideration from his headline-grabbing taunting of Eagles followers within the waning moments of Sunday’s slim win over Cleveland, Sirianni’s three younger kids tagged together with dad on the postgame information convention.

They squirmed and laughed when Sirianni dropped delicate profanity and have been principally used as an excuse for the fourth-year coach to spend the majority of his time speaking about household quite than soccer.

The trash discuss? The boos that tailed the Eagles into halftime? The “ Hearth Nick!” chants that permeated pockets at Lincoln Monetary Area?

Sirianni made it clear: He can pop off when he’s sad, however Eagles followers have to pipe down after they’re ticked off.

“We thrive off the group after they cheer for us. That’s all I’ll say,” Sirianni mentioned. “When our crowd cheers for us, we thrive off of them. We hear them after they boo. We don’t essentially prefer it. I don’t assume that’s productive for anyone. Once they cheer for us and we’ve acquired them rolling, we like it.”

With time to mirror on his shenanigans and take up public criticism, Sirianni apologized Monday for his habits.

“I’m sorry and upset at how my power was directed on the finish of the sport,” he mentioned. “My power ought to be all in on teaching, motivating and celebrating with our guys. I’ve to have higher knowledge and discernment of when to make use of that power and that wasn’t the time.”

Sirianni — a recurring trash-talker — put a finger to his proper ear and chirped at followers within the first rows on the Linc on Sunday. He took the shine off his workforce and as an alternative supplied extra social media and tabloid fodder for a coach whose job safety is up for each day debate and who — even in victory — received’t win any recognition contests in Philadelphia.

Positive sufficient, Sirianni took a beating Monday for jawing on the followers (and ignited a debate over when it’s acceptable for coaches and athletes to use their youngsters as props in knowledgeable setting).

Retired NFL participant and ESPN analyst Damien Woody known as Sirianni’s antics “ clown habits. This dude is a clown.” Speak present host Joe Giglio mentioned on WIP radio that workforce proprietor Jeffrey Lurie wanted to inform Sirianni “you apologize to the fan base otherwise you pack your workplace up and depart.” Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski wrote that Sirianni’s drawback was that “each outburst like Sunday’s damages the picture he’s speculated to mission and the respect he’s speculated to encourage.”

Sure, this was after an Eagles’ victory.

Jalen Hurts was high quality, the protection was higher, the receivers have been wholesome.

However how far can they go along with Sirianni calling the photographs — all whereas unwilling to take them from a temperamental fan base?

What’s working

Protection. The protection hasn’t actually clicked this season below new coordinator Vic Fangio, however the Eagles did maintain the Browns to simply 16 factors. The Browns, for his or her half, haven’t scored 20 factors in a recreation this season. … Jalen Carter, the ninth decide of the 2023 draft, briefly moved off the bust line and scored his first sack of the season. The Eagles sacked Deshaun Watson 5 instances and the protection held the Browns to three of 12 in third-down conditions. The ten QB hits have been probably the most in additional than a 12 months.

What wants assist

Particular groups. Outdoors of the principally dependable Jake Elliott, the Eagles have struggled on particular groups. They’d a punt blocked in opposition to New Orleans and muffed a punt in opposition to Tampa Bay.

The worst offense got here Sunday when the Eagles appeared poised to nurse a small lead headed into halftime as Elliott lined up for a 57-yard try. All-Pro Myles Garrett acquired his hand on the ball when he jumped over Tyler Steen — a pleasant effort for a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder — for the block. Former Eagles security Rodney McLeod scooped the unfastened ball and ran 50 yards for the rating, topped with a somersault into the tip zone, to tie it 10-all with 14 seconds left within the half.

Refill

A.J. Brown. Brown simply is likely to be probably the most priceless piece of the Eagles’ offense, and his manufacturing was missed through the three video games he was out with a hamstring harm. Brown had six receptions in his return for 116 yards (19.3 avg.) and one landing. He has 100-plus receiving yards in 9 of his final 17 video games performed, together with each video games this season. Since Week 3 of 2023, Brown is tied for probably the most 100-yard receiving video games (9) within the NFL.

Inventory down

Saquon Barkley. It’s probably not his fault the Eagles stored the star working again out of the offense. He completed with simply 18 carries for 47 yards. Don’t count on his restricted manufacturing to be a lot of a problem when he makes an anticipated return this week in opposition to the New York Giants, the workforce that permit him go in free company.

Accidents

The Eagles misplaced some key gamers to harm on Sunday, together with TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring), CB Darius Slay (knee) and OT Jordan Mailata (hamstring). Sirianni mentioned Monday that Mailata could be out not less than two weeks.

Key quantity

200 — Defensive finish Brandon Graham prolonged his workforce report when he performed in his 2 hundredth profession recreation with the franchise. Graham, the thirteenth general decide within the 2010 draft, is having considered one of his higher seasons and has anchored a protection that has didn’t get a lot manufacturing out of their youthful, newest draft picks. The 36-year-old Graham additionally holds the report for many seasons performed with the Eagles — and he hasn’t misplaced any of his spark. Past the numbers, Graham was caught yelling (which no Eagles fan appeared to thoughts) at a number of Browns gamers, particularly offensive sort out Dawand Jones throughout heated pregame warmups.

Subsequent steps

Maybe Sirianni can chirp some extra if the Eagles don’t blow out opponents on their upcoming tender schedule. The Eagles go to the Giants (2-4) on Sunday. They observe with one other highway recreation at Cincinnati (2-4) and return house in November for a recreation in opposition to Jacksonville (1-5). The Eagles ought to be favored to win all these video games — and Sirianni shall be below hearth in the event that they don’t.

