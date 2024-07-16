EA Sports College Football 25 Launch Party Announced

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Southern Athletics is internet hosting an EA Sports activities Faculty Soccer 25 Launch Get together on Thursday, July 18, from 6 to eight p.m. on the college’s Digital Collaboration Heart. The occasion is open to the general public.



The occasion will have a good time the much-anticipated return of the EA Faculty Soccer online game, giving followers a sneak peek on the recreation, which fits on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19.



This week’s occasion will embrace a number of soccer student-athletes enjoying the sport that now options their identify, picture and likeness. Attendees may even have the chance to play the sport. Free refreshments shall be supplied, and the primary 100 followers will obtain a customized Georgia Southern-branded online game case to deal with their recreation. Attendees may even have the possibility to enter to win a free model of EA Faculty Soccer 25 and should be current to win.



The college’s Digital Collaboration Heart (98 Georgia Avenue) is positioned throughout from the College Bookstore and parking is offered behind the Russell Union.