‘E! News’ Host Keltie Knight Breaks Down Her Emmys Glam

And for the reason that New York Instances bestselling writer labored from daybreak to nightfall, she wanted a magnificence look that may final. “For me, the Emmys is a 20-hour day,” Knight mentioned. “Every little thing we did was designed to be straightforward and long-wearing. The look we had been going for was a contemporary princess model of 90s glamour. I’m obsessive about everybody doing these large bouncy blowouts proper now. David Roberts, my stylist, gave me an easy, messy model of a basic look. I used all of the shine merchandise from Amika as a result of they actually work. Ilene Gama created a brilliant clear, glowy make-up search for me. I’m at all times about pores and skin, pores and skin, pores and skin. Though I put on a ton of make-up, she mixes and blends it in order that all of it feels contemporary. She did a smokey model of a winged liner, with particular person glue on lashes for consolation, and tons of spotlight and blush.”
“I imagine the key to a terrific look is the prep earlier than the occasion,” Knight advised Us. “Since I’m in my 40s now, with regards to make-up, we steer clear of powders,” Knight mentioned. “Virtually the whole lot Ilene used is a cream and it makes an enormous distinction. So long as you employ the correct setting spray (I like the e.l.f. one), the make-up will keep all day lengthy.”
Clearstem Pores and skin Spray All Day
“One among my different pre-glam must-haves is the Clearstem Pores and skin Spray All Day — it’s actually magic in a bottle and Ilene truly requested and jogged my memory to ‘try this spray that makes your pores and skin so supple and glowing’ earlier than I got here.”
Clearstem Pre-Sport Masks
“I’m OBSESSED with the Clearstem Pre-Sport Masks and I utilized the masks over my complete face, neck, chest and arms to eat away all my useless, unhappy pores and skin.”
Dr. Diamond Plasma Instafacial Plasma + Emulsion
“The night time earlier than the present, I additionally used my Dr. Diamond Plasma on my face.”
Goop Exfoliating Darkish Spot Sleep Masks
“And on my chest and arms, I utilized Goop’s sleep masks in a single day.”
Clarins Whole Eye Elevate Anti-Ageing Eye Cream
“That is spendy however I find it irresistible! It’s stuffed with elements that depuff and is without doubt one of the solely eye lotions I’ve used that really helps with fantastic strains.”
Amika Blowout Quantity Spray
Amika Shine Masks
“I take advantage of this as an alternative of conditioner earlier than large occasions and it leaves my hair so weightless, bouncy and makes my hair shine. It’s virtually like going to a salon to get a gloss however at house and tremendous straightforward!”
Amika Excessive Shine Shampoo and Conditioner
e.l.f. Halo Glow Spotlight Magnificence Wand
“That is arms down probably the greatest cream highlighters on the planet and it’s inexpensive!”
e.l.f. Energy Grip Dewy Setting Spray
e.l.f. Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Nars Laguna Bronzing Cream
Hourglass Delicate Glow Basis
e.l.f. Lip Plumping Pen
e.l.f. Bronzing Drops
“This can be a product I like to make use of in my every day life as effectively — it’s really easy and makes me glow! It doesn’t sink into fantastic strains and actually lasts all day!”