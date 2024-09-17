‘E! News’ Host Keltie Knight Breaks Down Her Emmys Glam

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation while you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

Keltie Knight at all times shines at awards reveals. Final night time, the E! Information co-host rocked purple on the Emmys purple carpet for Stay from E! earlier than conducting backstage interviews with the winners for E!‘s Stay Afterparty. The LadyGang podcast host solely advised Us Weekly, “I used to be excited to put on this classic Monique Lhuillier gown, Kevork Khatcherian necklace and earrings and XIV Karats ring and my new engagement ring from With Readability, since I misplaced my diamond on the Golden Globes carpet final yr.”

And for the reason that New York Instances bestselling writer labored from daybreak to nightfall, she wanted a magnificence look that may final. “For me, the Emmys is a 20-hour day,” Knight mentioned. “Every little thing we did was designed to be straightforward and long-wearing. The look we had been going for was a contemporary princess model of 90s glamour. I’m obsessive about everybody doing these large bouncy blowouts proper now. David Roberts, my stylist, gave me an easy, messy model of a basic look. I used all of the shine merchandise from Amika as a result of they actually work. Ilene Gama created a brilliant clear, glowy make-up search for me. I’m at all times about pores and skin, pores and skin, pores and skin. Though I put on a ton of make-up, she mixes and blends it in order that all of it feels contemporary. She did a smokey model of a winged liner, with particular person glue on lashes for consolation, and tons of spotlight and blush.”

“I imagine the key to a terrific look is the prep earlier than the occasion,” Knight advised Us. “Since I’m in my 40s now, with regards to make-up, we steer clear of powders,” Knight mentioned. “Virtually the whole lot Ilene used is a cream and it makes an enormous distinction. So long as you employ the correct setting spray (I like the e.l.f. one), the make-up will keep all day lengthy.”

Associated: Keltie Knight Reveals Her Broadway Magnificence Routine to Play Roxie in ‘Chicago’

The identify on everyone’s lips goes to be… Keltie. Keltie Knight is a three-time Emmy-winning tv persona, New York Instances­­ bestselling writer, in style podcast host, Superfan co-creator and government producer, and now, Broadway star. Along with anchoring CBS’ Thanksgiving Day Parade protection this Thursday, the E! Information chief correspondent can be making her […]

Preserve scrolling to buy Knight’s Emmys necessities!