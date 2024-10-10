Dylan O’Brien Says ‘Maze Runner’ Concerns Were Ignored Before Accident

Dylan O’Brien is opening up concerning the security issues he had on the set of The Maze Runner: The Loss of life Remedy, which resulted within the actor sustaining critical accidents in an accident whereas filming.

The Saturday Night time star regarded again on the “life-changing incident” throughout a latest interview with Males’s Well being. In 2016, O’Brien was capturing the third installment within the Maze Runner franchise when he was pulled off the highest of a shifting automobile unexpectedly whereas sporting a harness and hit by one other automobile.

“I’ve approached every part in another way, you can say, notably with reference to standing my floor on set,” he mentioned of how the expertise impacted his life. “It’s very commonplace within the tradition for younger actors to be managed, and the way in which they try to do this is by at all times being like, ‘Oh, don’t turn out to be tough. Don’t be a ache within the ass. Or are you complaining, are you being tough?’ Issues like that.”

Following his accident, the Teen Wolf alum mentioned he’s discovered to face his floor on set, and never let taking good care of your self be conflated to being tough.

“Don’t allow them to manipulate you into considering that’s being tough, as a result of I can take a look at that day and know I used to be a 24-year-old child who was elevating issues about how we have been approaching issues, and so they weren’t listened to, they weren’t revered. After which what occurred, occurred,” O’Brien mentioned. “And by all accounts, it was all fairly gotten away with, I might say, as nicely.”

He continued, “It’s taught me that, on the finish of the day, in these areas, you’ve your personal again, and that’s probably the most you possibly can depend on. I simply turned 33. I’ve been doing this for 15 years. I do know the individual I’m, and the character I convey to set, and the way in which I deal with individuals and the way in which that I deal with a workspace, and I do know I’m not tough. I do know I’m not an asshole. I do know I used to be making an attempt to guard myself that day, and so I’ve simply by no means forgotten that. That’s at all times rung true as being the factor to carry with me.”

The Ponyboi actor beforehand advised The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he was grateful for his movie American Murderer because it was his first venture following his accident.

“It was a very onerous time that I used to be going via, and it was positively tough to wrap my mind round it and exit and do it, however at this level, I simply couldn’t be extra grateful that I did,” he mentioned on the time. “I really feel prefer it was actually useful for me in lots of methods. It’ll at all times be a very private film to me. It was enormous for me, actually. It was like getting again on my ft.”