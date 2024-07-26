Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history

Dylan Stop pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres historical past, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that accomplished a three-game sweep.

After falling one out in need of a no-hitter two years in the past when he gave up a single to present teammate Luis Arráez, Stop retired Ildemaro Vargas and Jacob Younger on a groundouts for the primary two outs of the ninth, then received CJ Abrams to hit a flyout to proper on a 1-0 slider.

Stop (10-8) struck out 9 and walked three within the 28-year-old right-hander’s third full recreation in 145 huge league begins. He threw a career-high 114 pitches in a recreation that included a 1-hour, 16-minute rain delay within the first inning.

Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres’ first no-hitter towards Texas on April 9, 2021. Houston’s Ronel Blanco threw the one different no-hitter this season, towards Toronto on April 1.

Stop was inside one out of a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox towards Minnesota on Sept. 3, 2022, when Arráez lined a single to right-center on a 1-1 slider over the center of the strike zone.

The closest Washington got here to successful was when Juan Yepez lofted a fly to shallow heart within the fifth inning. The ball popped out of second baseman Xander Bogaerts’ glove, however heart fielder Jackson Merrill was there to snare the ball earlier than it hit the bottom.

Bogaerts additionally bobbled a ball after making a diving cease of Keibert Ruiz’s grounder with one out within the eighth however recovered in time to throw out the slow-footed catcher at first.

Stop threw 60 sliders towards the Nationals together with 39 fastballs averaging 98.3 mph — 1.4 mph above his season common — and 10 knuckle-curves.

His earlier full video games additionally had been shutouts: a seven-inning three-hitter towards Detroit on April 29, 2021, and the win over the Twins.

Stop allowed solely three baserunners. Lane Thomas walked with one out within the first inning and was caught stealing, then reached on one other stroll within the fourth however was erased on Jesse Winker’s double-play grounder. Abrams walked main off the seventh and was stranded at second base.

Washington was no-hit for the second straight season. Philadelphia’s Michael Lorenzen achieved the feat final Aug. 9.

San Diego has gained 5 in a row and earned its third sequence sweep of the season and first on the street. The Padres swept Oakland and Washington at house final month.

Washington was swept for the sixth time this season and completed 0-6 towards San Diego. It was the primary time the Padres went undefeated towards the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise since each groups joined the Nationwide League in 1969.

San Diego loaded the bases within the first with a single and two walks towards Patrick Corbin (2-10) earlier than the delay whereas Ha-Seong Kim was batting, When the sport resumed, Kim labored a full rely earlier than poking a single to left-center that scored all three runners.

Up subsequent

Padres: Open a sequence Friday at Baltimore.

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.20 ERA), whose two-inning outing Saturday towards Cincinnati was his shortest begin of the season, begins in a three-game sequence at St. Louis.