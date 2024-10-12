DWTS Pro Britt Stewart Thinks Judges ‘Have Been Hard’ on Season 33

The competitors on Dancing With the Stars season 33 is more durable than ever, in keeping with professional dancer Britt Stewart.

“Right here’s the factor, the judges have been onerous, and I do consider that the judges have been onerous on [my partner], Eric [Roberts],” Stewart, 35, solely instructed Us on the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Actuality Stars of the 12 months Get together on the Dream Resort in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 10. “He’s had zero dance expertise, and he’s not a pure dancer, so I perceive why he acquired a rating that he did.”

Stewart went on to applaud Roberts, 68, for “studying one thing new” at an older age. “He has two titanium hips,” she acknowledged. “There may be a variety of braveness and bravado that comes with that.”

Season 33 of the ballroom dance competitors premiered final month. After avoiding the primary double elimination of the season, Stewart and Roberts have been despatched house on the present’s Hair Steel Evening on Tuesday, October 8, together with Emma Slater and Reginald VelJohnson.

“Elimination is rarely straightforward … [but] I give all of it to my companions. It doesn’t matter who my companion is,” Stewart solely instructed Us after Tuesday’s episode. “I’m going to make them shine, if I can. I’m gonna push as a lot as I can.”

Roberts, for his half, stated that he’s comfortable to be taking away a “nice friendship” with Stewart after leaving the ballroom.

Stewart continued to gush about her season 33 companion on Thursday, telling Us, “[He’s] an absolute legend within the trade, and it’s simply been an honor to work with him. As a complete, I believe individuals are actually getting excited round this season.”

Along with breaking fan voting information, the present season of DWTS has made headlines for a number of rumored showmances between the professionals and contestants. Catching emotions for a dance companion is one thing Stewart is aware of all too effectively — she met her fiancé, actor Daniel Durant, once they competed collectively on season 31 in 2022.

“What I’ll say about Daniel and I’s relationship is we have been really teammates, after which we turned pals, and we didn’t begin relationship till after the present, so we had this very real, trustworthy connection that actually simply blossomed all through the season,” Stewart gushed. “And we actually have been capable of set a basis. You’re with one another each single day, and also you’re working intently, you actually get to know each single aspect of them. So sure, showmances occur, however I’d say I’d simply encourage everybody to be genuine with themselves [and] real about it.”

Durant, 34, popped the query to Stewart on Christmas Day in December 2023. “I really feel like my complete power and aura modifications after I say his identify and after I begin to speak about him as a result of he has enhanced my life in so some ways,” she instructed Us. “We each say that we’re simply fortunate. We actually met our soulmates and I’m proud to be his future spouse.”

Teasing the pair’s upcoming nuptials, Stewart added, “Once I take into consideration our wedding ceremony day, it’s intimate, it’s full of affection, a mirrored image of our relationship. And I’ve to cease, as a result of I’ll fall into tears and all my eyelashes will come operating down my face.”

Dancing With the Stars airs concurrently on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You may watch episodes on Disney+ the following day.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo