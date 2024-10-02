DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Was ‘A Little Sad’ to Be With Joey Graziadei

Dancing With the Stars professional Jenna Johnson admitted she was initially hoping for a unique companion as an alternative of Joey Graziadei.

“Joey is aware of this, I’ve been trustworthy with him,” Johnson, 30, mentioned throughout a Thursday, September 26, episode of the “Nearly Well-known” podcast. “I feel folks suppose that we all know who we’re gonna have for somewhat bit, that’s not the case. They actually wish to make it a secret so it’s an genuine response.”

Earlier than casting was revealed, Johnson puzzled if Graziadei, 29, could also be her match. “I had a sense as a result of I heard his identify within the combine,” she mentioned.

After Johnson found that Graziadei was her companion, she confessed she had blended emotions. “I used to be somewhat unhappy as a result of I’ve been promised — not promised — however I’ve by no means had a soccer participant,” she defined. “By way of my time on the present I’ve by no means had a soccer participant.”

Johnson famous that she initially thought she can be partnered with former NFL star Danny Amendola. “So I form of heard Danny was going to be concerned and I used to be like, ‘That is my yr. I’m gonna get the NFL man,’” she recalled. Nonetheless, Amendola, 38, was partnered with professional Witney Carson, who returned throughout season 33 after a short hiatus from the present.

When she came upon that Graziadei was her companion, Johnson mentioned she “clearly” knew who the previous Bachelor was.

Whereas Johnson had not seen Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, her sister is a “mega fan” of the franchise and had excessive reward for him. Johnson wished to see whether or not she agreed with the raving evaluate of Graziadei — and he or she admitted on Thursday that the entire optimistic phrases concerning the Bachelor Nation alum have been “true.”

“He is likely one of the most real people I’ve ever met,” Johnson mentioned. “I feel we form of simply related actually simply and rapidly and we’ve got a lot enjoyable. Clearly there’s demanding moments Joey — I’m not all the time the kindest — however it’s simply such a pleasure to work with him.”

Associated: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Forged Revealed: Meet the Duos

Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, Tori Spelling and extra celebrities are able to battle it out for the mirrorball trophy on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. The complete solid of the ABC actuality competitors present’s upcoming season was introduced on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Good Morning America. Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, […]

Johnson known as Graziadei “so proficient,” including that he’s “a kind of annoying those that’s freakishly good at every thing.” Johnson quipped that she desires to “punch him” as a result of Graziadei will nail issues in “one attempt.” She added, “I’m like, ‘How did that occur?’”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Whereas Johnson — who was partnered with Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile throughout season 27 of DWTS — mentioned she knew the franchise’s fan base can be “epic,” she famous that “you’re actually on the disposal of your companion.” Johnson famous, “So in the event that they’re an excellent human, it makes this complete course of even higher.”

Forward of the DWTS premiere earlier this month, Joey gushed that he was “stoked” to be partnered with Jenna. “My sister watches the present and he or she hoped I used to be gonna be with Jenna,” he instructed Us. “So when I discovered that out, I couldn’t wait.”

There will likely be no episode of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 1. The present returns to ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET.