‘DWTS’ Cast Includes ‘Bachelor’ Stars, Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling

Recent off her stint on The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran is hopping over to a different ABC actuality sequence with the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Following within the dancing footwear of a number of Bachelor and Bachelorette stars earlier than her, Tran might be placing the drama of her unlucky Bachelorette season 21 ending behind her as she trades a seek for love for the dance ground on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 3 in the course of the reside After the Last Rose finale, Tran revealed that she and her winner, Devin Strader, had damaged up within the transient two months between when her finale filmed and the reside particular. Her heartbreak additionally got here after the groundbreaking Bachelorette, who was the primary Asian-American lead, grew to become the primary feminine result in ever suggest. (Strader mentioned sure, after which supplied her his personal proposal within the pre-taped finale.)

And Tran isn’t the one Bachelor Nation alum hitting the dance ground this season — as the latest Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, who led season 28, can even be dancing on DWTS season 33.

Dwight Howard, Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, Tremendous Bowl champion Danny Amendola, actor Chandler Kinney, Olympic rugby participant Ilona Maher, mannequin Brooks Nader, Bravo star Phaedra Parks, actor Reginald VelJohnson and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik spherical out the forged for the upcoming season of the ABC actuality dancing competitors.

And among the many acquainted names can also be Anna Delvey (whose actual title is Anna Sorokin), the convicted fraudster whose exploits have been dramatized for Netflix’s Inventing Anna, which noticed Julia Garner taking part in Delvey within the title position. Whereas on home arrest in 2023, Delvey spoke of her curiosity in actuality TV whereas buying an unscripted sequence the place she would host dinner events at her residence.

The forged and their execs have been revealed on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

The pairs might be judged by a panel of famend ballroom consultants, together with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, DWTS returns Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC and Disney+ and is on the market to stream the subsequent day on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.