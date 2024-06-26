Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Hunt for Santa in Movie

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans face an uncommon array of vacation challenges within the first trailer for his or her Christmas film Pink One.

Jake Kasdan‘s action-comedy characteristic from Amazon MGM Studios is ready for worldwide theatrical launch on Nov. 15. Pink One facilities on North Pole head of safety Callum Drift (Johnson) and naughty-lister Jack O’Malley (Evans) teaming up after the disappearance of Santa Claus, who is called “Pink One” and performed by J.Ok. Simmons.

“Are you saying Santa Claus has been kidnapped?” Evans asks within the trailer.

Rounding out the forged are Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Nick Kroll, together with Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus.

The movie’s teaser poster was launched in an Instagram submit Monday and hinted on the story by displaying a “Lacking” poster for Santa Claus, who was final seen on the North Pole. “We want your assist,” learn the caption signed by Callum Drift. “Christmas relies on it. And Nick, buddy, when you’re studying this — I’ll discover you.”

Kasdan directed the movie from a script by Chris Morgan. The film was primarily based on an thought from Hiram Garcia, who’s president of manufacturing at Johnson’s banner, Seven Bucks Productions. Producers on Pink One embody Garcia, Johnson, Kasdan, Morgan, Dany Garcia and Melvin Mar.

Amazon MGM Studios shared half-hour of footage from Pink One throughout CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this yr however requested attendees to not share any plot particulars from what was proven.

Johnson’s latest credit embody Pink Discover and Black Adam, with the actor set to voice a task in Moana 2 and seem in biopic The Smashing Machine. Evans just lately starred in Ghosted and Ache Hustlers, and his forthcoming tasks embody director Ethan Coen’s ensemble comedy Honey Don’t!