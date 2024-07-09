Duran Duran Announce Annual Danse Macabre Party And Additional East Coast Dates

NEW YORK – Duran Duran is summoning all Halloween fans to indicate up, gown up, and have fun All Hallows’ Eve in model on the legendary Madison Sq. Backyard in New York Metropolis on Thursday (October 31).

Now a extremely anticipated annual custom, The Danse Macabre Halloween Occasion was initially conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022. It’s now immortalized throughout 13 songs on their sixteenth studio album, Danse Macabre. The album threads new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined variations of the band’s basic tracks.

The famend group has additionally introduced a North American east-coast run this fall, bringing the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

For all dates, the Artist VIP Presale begins Wednesday (July 10) at 10 am native time by means of Thursday (July 11) at 10 pm native. Native Presale begins Thursday (July 11) at 10 am native. Public on-sale begins Friday (July 12) at 10 am native. Followers will obtain a digital copy of Danse Macabre with each ticket bought, repackaged with unreleased extras.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/21 – PPL Heart – Allentown, PA

10/23 – The Occasion Heart at Turning Stone Resort On line casino – Verona, NY

10/25 – Mohegan Solar Area – Uncasville, CT

10/26 – Borgata Occasion Heart – Atlantic Metropolis, NJ

10/28 – CFG Financial institution Area – Baltimore, MD

10/31 – Madison Sq. Backyard – New York, NY **HALLOWEEEN DANSE MACABRE PARTY**

11/02 – SNHU Area – Manchester, NH

Duran Duran’s sixteenth studio album, Danse Macabre, has been launched by Tape Fashionable for BMG. The album options art work with photographs tailored from a group of genuine classic séance images sourced by Nick Rhodes at an public sale. It’s accessible on Black 2LP and CD, with a limited-edition Translucent Galaxy 2LP. Moreover, the album is out there in Atmos on high-res Blu-ray audio.