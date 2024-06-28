Duke’s Kyle Filipowski goes No. 32 to Jazz on NBA draft day 2

NEW YORK — It took an additional day, however Duke huge man Kyle Filipowski lastly heard his title referred to as as a part of the 2024 NBA draft.

Filipowski, a 7-footer who performed two seasons with the Blue Devils, was taken with the thirty second total choose by the Utah Jazz, because the NBA debuted a brand new format that had the draft cut up into two days, with the primary spherical being held Wednesday evening and the second spherical Thursday.

Filipowski was one in every of two gamers — together with Kansas ahead Johnny Furphy — who was invited to the NBA’s inexperienced room for the primary spherical however wasn’t chosen.

However Filipowski, who averaged 16.4 factors and eight.3 rebounds as a sophomore, noticed his wait finish shortly Thursday, as he adopted College of San Francisco middle Jonathan Mogbo, who was taken thirty first total by the Toronto Raptors to kick off the second spherical.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Furphy waited just a few extra picks, however the Australian ultimately went off the board when the Indiana Pacers traded up one spot with the San Antonio Spurs to nab the thirty fifth choice, which they used on the versatile ahead who shot 36% final season at Kansas.

The Spurs then took Juan Nunez, a Spanish level guard, with the thirty sixth choice — the primary of the ten gamers who traveled to ESPN’s Seaport studios for Thursday’s second spherical to listen to their title chosen.

One other participant who attended Wednesday’s draft however wasn’t chosen — G League Ignite huge man Tyler Smith — went at No. 33 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the meantime, Bronny James went fifty fifth total to the Los Angeles Lakers, the place he’ll be part of his father, LeBron.

The very fact the second spherical was by itself day was a vastly completely different setup for the NBA and its groups. Beforehand, the second spherical had instantly adopted the primary on draft evening and had typically passed by in a frenzy, with groups barely with the ability to hold monitor of what was occurring whereas working into the early hours to line up undrafted gamers and two-way contract signings.

Along with being its personal day, the second spherical featured 4 minutes between every choose — versus the 2 minutes that was the norm.

The 18 hours or so between the tip of the primary spherical and the beginning of the second offered groups with alternatives to debate potential trades to remake their rosters.

A couple of offers did in truth happen within the hours main as much as Thursday’s occasion. The Raptors traded ahead Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for ahead Sasha Vezenkov, guard Davion Mitchell and the forty fifth choose; the Golden State Warriors traded the 52nd choose to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder for guard Lindy Waters III; and the Houston Rockets landed guard AJ Griffin from the Atlanta Hawks for the forty fourth total choice.