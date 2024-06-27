Duke men’s basketball guard Jared McCain drafted with the 16th pick to the Philadelphia 76ers

Duke’s first participant is off the board.

Jared McCain was chosen with the sixteenth choose within the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The one-and-done product had a prolific freshman marketing campaign, beginning in all 36 video games final season. He had a few of his greatest performances within the Blue Devils’ Elite Eight run, scoring 30-plus factors twice in March Insanity. McCain related on a freshman document eight triples in opposition to James Madison within the Spherical of 32.

McCain averaged 14.3 factors per sport and, regardless of standing at 6-foot-3, 5 rebounds per sport. He had 4 double-doubles on the season, demonstrating his knack for the ball on the glass. The Sacramento, Calif., native’s effort is regular irrespective of his offensive output.

It took a while for McCain to regulate to the school sport, however his confidence stayed excessive and he continuously improved all through the season. When Duke handled numerous accidents to the backcourt, McCain stepped up in heavy-minute video games. He scored a career-high 35 factors in opposition to Florida State in Tyrese Proctor’s absence, tying Zion Williamson for the Blue Satan freshman scoring document. That contest demonstrated how McCain is greater than a catch-and-shoot scorer, and will be profitable at breaking down defenses.

On prime of his prolific on-the-court acumen, McCain’s every day meditation and mindfulness routine will go well with him properly for the pains of the NBA season. McCain brings a deadly jumper and indefatigable depth to the 76ers roster.

McCain will hope to carry Philadelphia out of the Japanese Convention Semifinals and may bolster its backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey.

