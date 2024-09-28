Duke Energy says Walters Dam has not failed, evacuation notice still in effect

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Tennessee Emergency Administration Company is claiming that Walters Dam, in any other case often known as Waterville Dam, has not failed. TEMA is citing the dam’s proprietor, Duke Vitality.

It comes nearly an hour after Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis mentioned the dam had suffered a “catastrophic failure.”

“THE WATERVILLE DAM HAS SUFFERED A CATASTROPHIC FAILURE,” Mathis posted to Fb. “EVACUATION ALL OF DOWNTOWN NEWPORT IMMEDIATELY.”

It’s vital to notice that each Mathis and TEMA are standing by the evacuation order.

The evacuation discover got here as heavy rain introduced on by the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought on flooding throughout Cocke County, particularly in areas close to the Pigeon River and French Broad River.

In response to america Geological Survey, each rivers usually sit under 5 ft. As of 9 p.m., the Pigeon River was sitting at 27.33 ft. As of 9:45 p.m., the French Broad River was sitting at 23.31 ft.

WVLT Information reached out to Duke Vitality for an replace:

Duke Vitality at the moment has all gates open on the Waterville Dam and continues to move water by the dam. Duke Vitality can verify that each the dam and our floodgates are performing as anticipated. Hurricane Helene produced historic rainfall over the previous 48 hours throughout a lot of the Carolinas. We urge folks dwelling alongside our lakes and rivers or in flood-prone areas to make use of warning, keep knowledgeable and comply with the instructions of state and county emergency administration. They need to additionally look ahead to emergency notification messages on their cell phones.

As for the dam itself, the Military Corps of Engineers retains a list of dams throughout the nation.

The Nationwide Stock of Dams lists Walters Dam as “excessive” for potential hazards.

It’s the newest in a collection of updates from Mathis about emergency circumstances in Cocke County.

“All county and metropolis emergency sources are at the moment totally engaged in water rescue and evacuation operations,” Mathis mentioned earlier within the day Friday. “We’re nonetheless a number of hours from the anticipated high-water mark. Thanks to all of our emergency responders for his or her heroic efforts right now and within the days to come back.”

The scenario, not simply in Cocke County however throughout all of Jap Tennessee, prompted a response from Gov. Invoice Lee.

“As Tennessee continues to expertise extreme climate and flooding from Hurricane Helene, we’re monitoring circumstances and urge Tennesseans to comply with native steerage for key sources, security info and neighborhood updates,” Lee mentioned. “Maria and I proceed to hope for all impacted Tennesseans.”

Friday afternoon, Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball mentioned there have been over 50 rescue makes an attempt within the county with no reported fatalities. Moreover, Ball mentioned a fireplace truck, a rescue squad truck and 7 cruisers with the sheriff’s workplace have been misplaced within the flooding.

There may be additionally a shelter open on the Newport Neighborhood Heart (433 Prospect Ave.) for these dwelling north of Wilton Springs. The Liberty Church in Cosby was designated because the evacuation heart for these south of Wilton Springs.

TEMA additionally offers a listing of emergency shelters all through the state. That’s obtainable right here.

Mathis has additionally declared a state of emergency in Cocke County.

As for different dams in East Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority issued a Situation Yellow for the Nolichucky Dam in Greene County out of an abundance of warning.

In response to TVA, a Situation Yellow means the dam is approaching its threshold to face up to extreme floodwater. Nonetheless, officers emphasised that the dam construction has not failed.

