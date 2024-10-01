Dual-Core Vegetarian Meat Pizza

Writer

Benjy Portnoy

Could 3, 2011

There are some days when an everyday, plain-jane cheese pizza is simply satisfying sufficient to close me up.

Nevertheless, that wasn’t at this time.

Right this moment was the day the place I strapped on my welding masks, flung open each fridge and freezer doorways, and set to process on making a pie that might fulfill a number of (fake) meat and veggie cravings whereas emptying my kitchen of most of its contents.

And thus, my hen+spinach+feta / bacon+cheddar+meatball monster was born.

Particulars:

SIDE 1: hen+spinach+feta

Open up a mid-to-high grade frozen pizza and place it on a piece floor. Begin heating olive oil on medium warmth in a pan for a couple of minutes, then layer the spinach and feta on one aspect of the pie. When the oil is scorching, place one Morningstar Farms Chik Patty within the pan and calmly brown on each side. When that is finished, take the patty off the warmth and slice it into 1/2″ squares. Layer evenly over spinach and feta.

SIDE 2: bacon+cheddar+meatball

FYI: You are able to do this half with the identical pan, or for those who can multi-task and need to save time, do it concurrently whereas frying up the Chik Patty.

Warmth sufficient olive oil to cowl the underside of a big pan on medium low. Layer shredded gentle or sharp cheddar over the remaining half of the pizza. Utilizing fake bacon (I choose Gimme Lean) and fake meatballs (Veggie Patch is killer), place each within the heated olive oil. Each will have to be flipped. You will know the bacon is able to be turned when it begins to grow to be a bit inflexible. Do not let it go too lengthy or else the tip product will come out the consistency of paint chips. The meatballs are decrease upkeep — they need to begin to soften from their frozen state after 4-5 minutes, at which level you may flip them over. Let every prepare dinner one other jiffy, after which switch to a piece floor.

The bacon ought to nonetheless be workable sufficient to tear/pull aside, and once you’ve finished so, scatter the items on prime of the cheddar. Half the meatballs, then layer in subsequent to the bacon.

At this level, you possibly can add some contemporary herbs to both aspect; chopped basil on the bacon+cheddar+meatball, and a few contemporary oregano or fennel on the hen+spinach+feta.

Bake in response to the pizza field instructions; in all probability simply shy of 10 minutes. It does not damage to verify it round 7 minutes — typically that additional cheese will brown up faster than you anticipate. You will know it is finished when the cheese and crust are calmly browned.

Take the pizza out and let it cool for a pair minutes. If it is a skinny crust, I like reducing it into squares. However a pie-cut will work simply tremendous. For this specific pie, I really lower each side each methods. However I like over complicating issues for no good motive.

Get pleasure from!

