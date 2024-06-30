Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Hold Hands During Glastonbury Festival

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are pageant cuties on the U.Okay.’s Glastonbury Competition.

Lipa, 28, and Turner, 34, stepped out on the fourth day of the British music pageant on Saturday, June 29, the place they had been seen holding fingers on the fairgrounds. Turner was dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and black sun shades with matching sun shades, whereas Lipa shocked in a black leather-based skirt with coordinating boots and a white crop high. The pop star adorably gazed on the Masters of Air actor on their stroll.

In the future earlier on Friday, June 28, Lipa headlined Glastonbury on its Worthy Farm mainstage.

“That’s at all times been my barometer for any music I’ve ever made that has gone on any album, ‘What is that this going to sound like at Glastonbury?’” Lipa instructed the Radio Occasions earlier this month. “As a result of that’s the pinnacle for me.”

Based on Lipa, she was first requested to take the stage at Glastonbury in November 2022.

“I’m superb at protecting secrets and techniques, and it’s additionally been the most effective secret, so I’ve saved it very fortunately,” she quipped to Radio Occasions. “I simply acquired the e-mail, ‘You’ve been provided to headline Glasto on Friday evening.’ For ages, I used to be only a full puddle, like, jet lag delusion within the second.”

She continued, “That was on the finish of my Future Nostalgia tour, after which I used to be nonetheless writing my new report, so I had at the back of my thoughts, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be performing a few of these songs at Glastonbury!’”

Lipa launched her album Radical Optimism in Could that includes lead single “Coaching Season,” a monitor that presumably manifested her romance with Turner.

“I used to be like, ‘OK, I’m going to jot down down what I need,’” Lipa instructed Elle final month of her songwriting course of. “The facility of manifestation and writing issues into existence with the ability of phrases. When your price, what you need and what you don’t need.”

She added on the time, “I used to be speaking about this with considered one of my dancers at present as a result of she was going via a breakup — once I was single, I didn’t want it away. You study a lot about your self, , whether or not it’s occurring a date or spending that point alone. Within the silence, you determine who you actually are. Within the grand scheme of issues, I used to be doing analysis.”

Lipa has been linked to Turner since January.

“Callum is de facto the primary severe relationship she’s had prior to now few years,” a supply completely instructed Us Weekly in March of Lipa. “Dua and Callum spend nearly all their time collectively and are almost inseparable.”

Based on the insider, Lipa and Turner are “very severe about each other” and have already launched their households to 1 one other.

Lipa final critically dated Anwar Hadid earlier than they broke up in 2021.