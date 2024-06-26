Dru Hill Signs For Casino Representation With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Common Sights Company introduced the signing of the Baltimore-based R&B group Dru Hill, who’ve signed with the company for unique illustration to the on line casino market.

Joel Brandes, the top of UAA’s on line casino division, and Chase Edward will act as accountable brokers for Dru Hill.

Fashioned in Baltimore in 1992, Dru Hill established themselves as one of many main R&B acts of their period, with hits resembling “In My Mattress,” “By no means Make a Promise,” and “How Deep is Your Love.”

This yr’s Dru Hill on line casino appearances have included MGM Northfield Park with a gross of over $100,000, Emerald Queen grossing $93,000, Motor Metropolis Detroit grossing $91,00, and a sold-out present at Morongo On line casino & Resort, in accordance with UAA.

Upcoming reveals embrace the ’90s R&B Vacation Rewind Tour booked by Common Sights Company.