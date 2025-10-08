Drinking Amarone Wine With Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Adam Morganstern

Odell Beckham Jr. went from making one of the greatest catches in NFL history in his rookie year with the New York Giants to winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. His latest project ‘FRI&NDS’ (pronounced ‘And Friends’) aims to bring together artists and A-listers at different events — launching earlier this year in New Orleans for a Super Bowl celebration that included Chance the Rapper and Shaboozey as well as a high-school marching band and a local artist exhibition. Other parties have since taken place at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and in Sao Paolo, Brazil. I met with Beckham Jr. at his latest event for New York Fashion Week at The Highlight Room to talk about his favorite wines, the inspiration for FRI&NDS and why Jamie Foxx is someone you want to share a meal with.

What’s your drink of choice these days?

For a cocktail it’s a spicy margarita with salt around the rim. That’s changed over the years but now that’s me to a T! I’ve had a whole wine career. Watching games with some of my closest people and opening great bottles. Mouton Rothschild. Petrus. Sassicaia. I love reds. One of my favorites was a Giuseppe Quintarelli Amarone Reserva 2007. It was just too good.

Are you a cocktail person going out and a wine guy at home?

If we’re doing a dinner with some really good food or something chill you can never go wrong with wine. If we’re having a night out then the problem with wine is — let’s say there’s four of us — you go through bottles quickly because there’s only a glass each. And the whole idea of starting with wine and then switching to cocktails later — I’ve learned my lesson. That where I’ve drawn my line.

Odell Beckham Jr. Adam Morganstern

Tell me about your new project: FRI&NDS.

We’re curating events that bring together A-listers and rising artists. People know I like to have a good time but could I do something where it’s more than just throwing a bunch of parties somewhere. I always say: it’s not about getting to the top of the mountain but how many people you bring with you. To get anything off the ground you have to have buzz around it. People will remember being at a party and having a good time but if it really works they’ll also see the actual concept of what was going on.

I’ve always felt like God has put this bright light on me and I want to help put the spotlight on others. I know all these people who have talent and they’re creating their own businesses. It’s a way of being able to bring everybody to the top and get what they deserve. The idea is still evolving — I don’t want to spill the beans on everything but we have some big legends and big events coming up and there’s a lot of opportunities to do fun things.

There are times when you go out and you’re bored, but when you’re celebrating it’s something different. It’s about all of the hard work — the times when people didn’t see me doing a late night run at 10:45PM on the track or doing pushups. They just see that you scored the touchdown or didn’t catch the ball. So when you celebrate it’s also the sacrifices and time and commitment that you dedicated to doing something to have these moments. And I want everyone to have that all around.

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Getty Images for amfAR

You’re in New York for Fashion Week. What attracts you to the fashion world?

Clothes are not just clothes to me, they’re artifacts. They’re history. I’ve just always had a thing for fashion. I love and admire clothes and the textures, the fabrics, the cut, the feel of the leather. The way a pair of pants will sit on the shoe. All of the fine details.

I’m a hoarder — it’s so hard to get rid of things. I want it! Maybe I’ll wear it again or maybe I’ll never wear it again. And New York Fashion Week is always just one of the best. You can’t go wrong. There’s no place like New York. I have such good times here.

Odell Beckham Jr. departs The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala Getty Images for The Mark

Who’s one of your favorite people you’ve gotten to have drinks with?

I could name countless people, but one of the men who inspired me most, who I’ve gotten to have countless dinners with is Jamie Foxx. One of the most talented humans that we’ve ever been blessed with. This is one of the men, besides my father, who has taught me more than people could ever imagine. From the silly side of him to his intelligence. The word ‘idol’ gets tossed around too much, but he’s one of my biggest inspirations. He’s just one of those people that changed my life forever.