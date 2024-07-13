Drew in Hot Water Soap Dirt

Normal Hospital spoilers inform us Drew Cain Quartermaine‘s placed on blast in the course of the week of July 15-19, 2024 on GH. Try the newest spoilers for the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Normal Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers: Drew Cain Quartermaine in Hassle

GH weekly spoilers put Drew Cain Quartermaine on the spot. Subsequent week, Willow Tait must get one thing off her chest. So, she confides in her mother, Nina Reeves. It appears to be like as if Willow tells Nina that she and Drew kissed as a result of quickly, Drew has some explaining to do.

Later, on Normal Hospital. Willow is in shock. So, she could discover out that Drew has been sleeping with Nina currently. Little question, issues are heating up and it doesn’t seem like Willow and Drew’s secret will keep hidden for lengthy.

GH Early Version Spoilers: Nina Reeves Remorseful

Whereas Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) struggles along with his scenario with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), issues get extra intense for Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Quickly, she will get a go to from her ex-husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

In fact, Sonny needs nothing to do with Nina on Normal Hospital. However, he may be visiting her to warn her that she could possibly be known as to testify at his custody listening to with Ava Jerome (Maura West). Later, Nina apologizes.

Now, this can be to Sonny, or she would possibly apologize to Drew for dropping it on him or to Willow for betraying her confidence. Then, she supplies her expensive buddy, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), with some perception. Elsewhere, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue) expresses her deep remorse and regret.

Then, she and Sonny method Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) with an thought. In the meantime, Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) has a proposal for Giovanni Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza). Later, Gio confides in Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Then, he charms Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

Additionally, on Normal Hospital, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) confides in Tracy. Later, he will get encouragement from Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). In the meantime, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) struggles together with her grief over Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez).

Normal Hospital Weekly Spoilers: Anna Devane Torn

Additionally, on GH, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) hits the jackpot. Little question, she will get her fingers on Valentin Cassadine‘s (James Patrick Stuart) satellite tv for pc cellphone. Then, she faces a tough resolution and later fights to withstand temptation.

In the meantime, on Normal Hospital, Ava tries to get John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) in her nook. Then, Jagger faces off with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton).

After, he goes to the footbridge with Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright). GH is hotter than ever. Don’t miss a minute to see if Drew and Willow’s soiled secret begins to get out on the ABC daytime drama.

