Drake Maye’s Patriots debut was a brief one

FOXBORO — Drake Maye made his Patriots debut on Thursday night time, although it did not final very lengthy. However the rookie quarterback obtained his ft moist at a wet Gillette Stadium in New England’s exhibition tilt towards the Carolina Panthers.

Maye took over for starter Jacoby Brissett for New England’s second collection of the sport, and that was all of the motion the rookie noticed in his debut. He was 2-for-3 on his dropbacks for 19 yards, making brief completions to Antonio Gibson and Kevin Harris out of the backfield.

Head coach Jerod Mayo mentioned that Maye seeing only one collection — which got here with New England’s No. 1s — was the plan all alongside following the group’s 17-3 win.

“Get him in there for one collection, flip it into the [Bailey] Zappe and Joe [Milton] present,” mentioned Mayo. “He’ll have loads of alternative to go towards the 2 different groups earlier than the common season.”

Maye was all smiles although after the sport, saying it was “superior” to lastly play within the stadium in entrance of followers. He mentioned that he knew that was the plan for the previous couple of days, and admitted to feeling some nerves. However that is not something uncommon for a 21-year-old taking part in of their first NFL sport.

“For those who’re not nervous for one thing, it doesn’t suggest something to you. I believe nerves are an excellent factor. When you get that first snap you agree in,” mentioned Maye. “It felt good to get {that a} hit beneath my belt and enjoyable to be on the market with the fellows.”

The Patriots picked up a primary down on Maye’s solely drive regardless of getting hit with a false begin on the second play. Maye dumped it to Gibson on a third-and-12, and the again picked up sufficient yards to maneuver the chains and hold the drive alive.

Maye’s first downfield move of the night time went incomplete to Jalen Reagor, because the rookie threw it a bit too excessive for his receiver over the center of the sphere. The rain did not assist, however it was a throw that Maye ought to have placed on Reagor’s numbers and never over his head.

The drive ended a number of performs later when Gibson slipped on a second-down handoff for no acquire, and Harris picked up solely six yards on a third-down dump by Maye. However at the least the rookie did not pressure something on his first preseason drive.

Maye performed behind New England’s high offensive line (from left to proper, Vederian Lowe, Sidy Sow, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Chukwuma Okorafor) for the primary time this summer time, as he is been taking part in with the second-unit in apply. These linemen additionally took a seat on the bench after the drive ended, which undoubtedly performed an element in Maye taking a seat. The Patriots’ beginning line is shaky sufficient, and there is even much less religion within the backups proper now.

Bailey Zappe took over for Maye and performed the remainder of the primary half and into the third quarter. Sixth-round decide Joe Milton III obtained the top of the sport, and gave the group a spark with a 38-yard landing.

Followers at Gillette Stadium weren’t too happy with the third general decide taking part in only one collection, booing when Zappe’s identify was introduced and later chanting “We Need Maye!” when the Patriots had the ball. It is comprehensible, given the hype surrounding Maye and his want for some sport snaps.

Maye, nevertheless, wasn’t involved about taking part in simply seven snaps (certainly one of which was a penalty) on Thursday night time.

“I have been getting a number of reps in apply. Observe issues, and you must guarantee that interprets within the sport,” he mentioned. “Making an attempt to take all of the reps I am getting and take advantage of them. I believe the remainder of the preseason, I will be on the market extra, so I am trying ahead to that.”

Maye remained engaged from the sideline, soaking within the expertise and cheering on his teammates. He had an earpiece in too, permitting him to listen to all the pieces offensive coaches had been saying to Zappe and Milton.

“It is large. Simply listening to the play-call and repeating it again to myself, little issues like that,” mentioned Maye. “You type of know what’s approaching the sideline, and you’ll play the sport from the sideline.”

The Patriots have joint apply towards Eagles this week, so some very significant apply reps are coming Maye’s manner this week. Nonetheless, with all that he means for the way forward for the Patriots franchise, it will have been good to see extra of Drake Maye in Thursday night time’s preseason opener.

