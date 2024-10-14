Drake Maye Makes His First NFL Start

MAYE THROWS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

Maye accomplished his first landing on a 40-yard move to WR Kayshon Boutte within the second quarter. It’s the longest move for the Patriots since a 48-yard move play from QB Bailey Zappe to RB Kevin Harris within the second quarter at Buffalo on Dec. 31, 2023. It’s the longest landing move for New England since QB Mac Jones accomplished a 58-yard landing move to TE Pharaoh Brown within the first quarter on the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2023.

MAYE’S 40-YARD TD ON FIRST TD PASS IS SECOND LONGEST ON FIRST TD PASS BY A ROOKIE

QB Maye’s 40-yard landing move on his first profession landing move is the longest for a rookie Patriots quarterback on his first profession landing move since QB Drew Bledsoe’s first profession landing move resulted in a 54-yard landing to TE Ben Coates on Sept. 5, 1993 vs. Buffalo.

MAYE BECOMES FOURTH PATRIOTS ROOKIE QB TO THROW 3 TDS IN A GAME

Maye turned the fourth Patriots rookie quarterback to throw a minimum of 3 landing passes in a single sport, becoming a member of Drew Bledsoe, Jim Plunkett and Mac Jones.

PATRIOT ROOKIE QBS TO THROW AT LEAST 3 TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

4 TDs Jim Plunkett vs. Buffalo (11/14/1971)

4 TDs Drew Bledsoe vs. Miami (1/2/1994)

3 TDs Mac Jones vs. Cleveland (11/14/2021)

3 TDs Mac Jones vs. Jacksonville (1/2/2022)

3 TDs Drake Maye vs. Houston (10/13/2024)

MAYE IS THE 14TH ROOKIE QB TO THROW FOR AT LEAST 3 TDS IN FIRST CAREER START

Maye turned the 14th rookie quarterback in NFL historical past to throw for a minimum of three touchdowns in his first-career begin, becoming a member of M.C. Reynolds (3), Jacky Lee (3), Dan Marino (3), Kevin Sweeney (3), Ed Rubbert (3), Todd Marinovich (3), Tony Banks (3), John Stofa (4), Josh Freeman (3), Matt McGloin (3), Marcus Mariota (4), Trevor Lawrence (3) and Will Levis (4) as the one rookie quarterbacks to perform the feat of their first-career begin.

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACKS ARE 9-9 IN THEIR FIRST STARTS SINCE 1970

Since 1970, Patriots quarterbacks are 9-9 of their first profession begins. Of these 18 quarterbacks, Jim Plunkett, Steve Grogan, Tony Eason, Bob Bleier, Tommy Hodson, Drew Bledsoe, Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Drake Maye made their first begins of their rookie seasons. QB Sport Rating Jim Plunkett Patriots vs. Oakland (9/19/71) 20-6 (W) Neil Graff Patriots vs. Houston (9/21/75) 0-7 (L) Steve Grogan Patriots at St Louis (11/2/75) 17-24 (L) Matt Cavanaugh Patriots vs. Baltimore (11/23/80) 47-21 (W) Tony Eason Patriots at N.Y. Jets (11/27/83) 3-26 (L) Tom Ramsey Patriots vs. Indianapolis (11/22/87) 24-0 (W) Bob Bleier Patriots vs. Cleveland (10/4/87) 10-20 (L) Tommy Hodson Patriots at Phoenix (11/25/90) 14-34 (L) Scott Zolak Patriots at Indianapolis (11/15/92) 37-24 (W) (OT) Drew Bledsoe Patriots at Buffalo (9/5/93) 14-38 (L) Scott Secules Patriots vs. Houston (10/17/93) 14-28 (L) Tom Brady Patriots vs. Indianapolis (9/30/01) 44-13 (W) Matt Cassel Patriots at NY Jets (9/14/08) 19-10 (W) Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots at Arizona (9/11/16) 23-21 (W) Jacoby Brissett Patriots vs. Houston (9/22/16) 27-0 (W) Mac Jones Patriots vs. Miami (9/12/21) 16-17 (L) Bailey Zappe Patriots vs. Detroit (10/9/22) 29-0 (W) Drake Maye Patriots vs. Houston (10/13/24) 21-41 (L)

FIRST TO THROW AT LEAST 3 TDS AND LEAD HIS TEAM IN RUSHING IN FIRST START SINCE AT LEAST 1950

Maye threw 3 touchdowns and led his group in speeding with 38 yards. He’s the primary quarterback to steer his group in speeding and throw for a minimum of 3 landing passes in his first profession begin since a minimum of 1950.