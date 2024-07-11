Drake Loses $300K Bitcoin Bet, ARG Fan Token Soars 40%

Canadian rapper Drake misplaced one other Bitcoin wager after Argentina beat Canada 2-0 within the Copa America semifinals. The Argentine Soccer Affiliation (AFA) fan token soared over 40% following the victory.

Associated Studying

Bitcoin Wager Misplaced: Did The ‘Drake Curse’ Do It Once more?

On Monday, Drake shared on Instagram that he had wager towards the Argentina Nationwide Soccer Staff. Forward of the match, the rapper positioned a $300,000 wager in Bitcoin that the Canada Nationwide Soccer Staff would defeat the World Cup champions 1-2.

Drake additionally teased the Argentine followers, saying, “This might get Messi.” If realized, the Canadian rapper would have obtained a $2,880,000 payout in Bitcoin.

Canada reached the semifinals after beating the match’s revelation, the Venezuela Nationwide Soccer Staff, in penalties. In the meantime, the present World Cup champions additionally beat Ecuador in penalty shootouts.

Drake’s wager resulted in a loss after Argentina knocked Canada out of the Copa America. Following the victory, the AFA social media accounts took a jab on the rapper utilizing Kendrick Lamar’s diss observe ‘Not Like Us.’

Nonetheless, this isn’t Drake’s first rodeo with Bitcoin bets. Soccer watchers and the crypto neighborhood joked that the ‘Drake Curse’ continues after the loss. The Canadian rapper has a observe document of shedding lots of of 1000’s together with his sports activities bets and ‘cursing’ the groups the reveals assist.

Regardless of this, the rapper has additionally obtained income from his crypto bets. He wager $1.15 million in Bitcoin in favor of the Kansas Chief’s victory on this 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl. The victory resulted in a return of $2.35 million in flagship cryptocurrency.

ARG Fan Token Soars 40%

One other victor was the Argentine Soccer Affiliation Fan Token (ARG). The token noticed a exceptional efficiency after Argentina booked its cross to the Copa America remaining.

ARG’s value registered pink numbers forward of the match because the token traded at $1,13 on Tuesday afternoon. This efficiency represented a 4.4%, 4.8% lower within the every day and weekly timeframes. The token additionally exhibited a 35.6% value decline from the earlier month.

After Argentina beat Canada, the fan token’s every day buying and selling exercise skyrocketed 227%, reaching a buying and selling quantity of $5.2 million. Earlier than the match, ARG’s buying and selling quantity was round $1.4 million, in line with CoinGecko information.

On Wednesday morning, ARG surged 41%, briefly hitting the $1.6 mark earlier than retracing. As of this writing, the token hovers between the $1.55-$1.59 value vary.

The current efficiency represents a 35.7% and 120% improve within the weekly and yearly timeframes. Nonetheless, the ARG fan token stays 81% down from its all-time excessive (ATH) value of $9.1 throughout the 2022 World Cup.

Associated Studying

Equally, the Spain Nationwide Soccer Staff fan token (SNFT) noticed a ten% improve. On Tuesday, Spain knocked France out of the European Championship, successful 2-1. In consequence, the SNFT went from buying and selling at $0.023 to $0.026. Each tokens might see additional optimistic value motion relying on the results of their group’s respective finals.

Featured Picture from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com