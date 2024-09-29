Drake Hogestyn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, dies at 70

Actor Drake Hogestyn, identified for his position as John Black on the cleaning soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died following a battle with most cancers, his household introduced on Saturday. He was 70 years outdated.Video above: Remembering these we have misplaced in 2024″It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was recognized with pancreatic most cancers, however he confronted the problem with unbelievable energy and dedication,” reads an announcement from the Hogestyn household, which was posted to the Days of Our Lives Instagram account. “After placing up an unbelievable combat, he handed peacefully surrounded by family members.”Different information retailers, together with Selection and the Hollywood Reporter, have additionally reported his passing.The household’s assertion describes Hogestyn because the “most superb husband, father, papa, and actor,” and highlighted his love of performing for the “Days of Our Lives” viewers and dealing with the present’s solid, crew and manufacturing workforce.”We love him and we’ll miss him all of the Days of Our Lives,” the assertion mentioned.Hogestyn made his “Days of Our Lives” debut in 1986 and appeared in additional than 4,200 episodes, based on IMDb. His work on the long-running cleaning soap opera earned him Cleaning soap Opera Digest Award wins in 1994 and 1995 for hottest male star, and one other win in 2005 for favourite couple.

Actor Drake Hogestyn, identified for his position as John Black on the cleaning soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died following a battle with most cancers, his household introduced on Saturday. He was 70 years outdated.



Video above: Remembering these we have misplaced in 2024

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was recognized with pancreatic most cancers, however he confronted the problem with unbelievable energy and dedication,” reads an announcement from the Hogestyn household, which was posted to the Days of Our Lives Instagram account. “After placing up an unbelievable combat, he handed peacefully surrounded by family members.”

Different information retailers, together with Selection and the Hollywood Reporter, have additionally reported his passing.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock by way of Getty Pictures Drake Hogestyn as John Black

The household’s assertion describes Hogestyn because the “most superb husband, father, papa, and actor,” and highlighted his love of performing for the “Days of Our Lives” viewers and dealing with the present’s solid, crew and manufacturing workforce.

“We love him and we’ll miss him all of the Days of Our Lives,” the assertion mentioned.

Hogestyn made his “Days of Our Lives” debut in 1986 and appeared in additional than 4,200 episodes, based on IMDb. His work on the long-running cleaning soap opera earned him Cleaning soap Opera Digest Award wins in 1994 and 1995 for hottest male star, and one other win in 2005 for favourite couple.