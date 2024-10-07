Drake Calls Out Fake Friends Amid Ongoing Feud With Kendrick Lamar

Drake has referred to as out mates who may “stab you within the again” amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake, 37, was seen taking the mic to share his ideas at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Social gathering held in Toronto on Saturday, October 5. Video footage of the second was shared by way of Instagram on Sunday, October 6.

Within the clip, the “Hotline Bling” rapper, who’s believed to have feuded with Lamar, additionally 37, since way back to 2013, shares a warning with the group concerning pretend mates. It comes after Drake lately instructed Us Weekly that regardless of rumors, he didn’t try and cease Lamar from taking part in the diss monitor, “Not Like Us,” on the Tremendous Bowl halftime present subsequent 12 months.

“My actual mates are positively within the constructing. However I’m going to let you know, you’re going to return to a degree in life the place folks you thought have been mates, or folks you thought have been near you, they may change up,” Drake is heard saying within the video. “They may transfer humorous with you. They may stab you within the again, they may do a number of issues to you. You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve most likely been there and also you’ll be there once more.”

Drake concluded his message, “That’s how life is. However look, typically it’s you and also you alone by your self,” earlier than launching right into a rendition of Beyonce’s, “Me, Myself and I.”

Rumors of Drake making an attempt to cease Lamar — by way of a stop and desist letter — from taking part in “Not Like Us” on the 2025 Tremendous Bowl circulated on-line on the finish of September. On Tuesday, October 1, a rep for Drake instructed Us that the rumors “are utterly false.” A supply added that “there was by no means any intention or plan to ship a stop and desist to anybody.”

The lyrics of the monitor accuse Drake of pedophilia amongst different issues.

Drake responded to Lamar’s No. 1 monitor with a diss monitor of his personal, launched on Could 5, titled “The Coronary heart Half 6.” The tune’s lyrics learn, “I by no means been with nobody underage.”

Drake seemingly responded to information of Lamar’s Tremendous Bowl LIX halftime gig by way of an Instagram Story on September 11. Sharing 5 photographs of Lil Wayne throughout the publish, seemingly nodding to fan and trade assist of Wayne, 42, serving because the halftime performer as an alternative of Lamar.

Wayne himself admitted that being snubbed for the gig was a troublesome tablet to swallow.

“That harm. It harm quite a bit. You already know what I’m speaking about. It harm an entire lot,” Wayne stated in an Instagram video shared on September 13. “I blame myself for not being mentally ready for a letdown. And for mechanically mentally placing myself in that place like anyone instructed me that was my place. So I blame myself for that. However I believed that was nothing higher than that spot and that stage and that platform in my metropolis, so it harm. It harm an entire lot.”

The heated rivalry between Drake and Lamar is believed to have ignited again in 2013, sparked by Lamar being featured on Large Sean‘s monitor “Management,” through which he expressed his want to kill Drake together with a number of different rappers.

“I didn’t actually have something to say about it,” Drake instructed Billboard on the time. “It simply gave the impression of an bold thought to me. That’s all it was. I do know good and nicely that Kendrick’s not murdering me, in any respect, in any platform. So when that day presents itself, I suppose we are able to revisit the subject.”