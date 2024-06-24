Drag racing legend John Force injured in fiery crash at Virginia track

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — John Drive was injured when his engine exploded and his automotive caught fireplace Sunday afternoon at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

“Through the first spherical of Humorous Automobile eliminations on the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Drive’s Humorous Automobile suffered an engine explosion on the end line after which crossed the centerline, putting each guard partitions earlier than coming to a cease,” the Nationwide Sizzling Rod Affiliation (NHRA) launched in a press release. “Drive was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Crew earlier than being transported to a neighborhood medical facility for additional analysis.”

Drive, 75, is taken into account a drag racing legend having received greater than a dozen championships.

Earlier this month, Drive raced to his report 157th NHRA victory.

