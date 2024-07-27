Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ During Olympics Opening Ceremony Sparks Outrage From Christians

In a press release on Saturday, French bishops expressed remorse over “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore.”

“We thank the members of different spiritual denominations who’ve expressed their solidarity,” the assertion added. “This morning, we consider all Christians on all continents who’ve been harm by the outrage and provocation of sure scenes. We hope they perceive that the Olympic celebration extends far past the ideological preferences of some artists.”

Archbishop Charles Scicluna mentioned he despatched a message to the French ambassador of his native Malta, expressing “misery” and “nice disappointment” on the “insult to us Christians through the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics when a bunch of drag artists parodied the Final Supper of Jesus.”

Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chair of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, issued a letter calling on Catholics to reply with prayer and fasting. He mentioned the Final Supper was “depicted in heinous style”

A number of French politicians agreed that Olympic organizers and the group had mocked Christianity.

“Know that it’s not France that’s talking,” mentioned Marion Marechal, a French member of the European Parliament and granddaughter of the right-wing chief Jean Marie Le-Pen.

Marechal, a training Catholic, added mentioned it had been completed by “a minority of the [political] left prepared for any provocation.”