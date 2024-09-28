Dr. Tyler Kalbac joins Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center of Miami

Dr. Tyler Kalbac has joined Orthopaedic & Sports activities Medication Middle of Miami the place he’ll carry out basic orthopaedic surgical procedure and focus on foot and ankle operations.

The follow is situated at 6701 Sundown Dr., Suite 201, in South Miami and has been in enterprise for greater than 50 years.

“I’m very proud to return house and be part of Orthopaedic & Sports activities Medication Middle of Miami as a third-generation orthopaedic surgeon,” Dr. Kalbac stated. “My grandfather based the follow and I might be becoming a member of my father, Dr. Daniel Kalbac, to enhance the lives of sufferers by way of superior surgical strategies.”

Dr. Tyler Kalbac acquired his undergraduate diploma from the College of Virginia and earned his medical diploma from Florida Worldwide College’s Herbert Wertheim School of Medication. He accomplished his residency in orthopaedic surgical procedure on the College of Kentucky the place he gained in depth expertise in treating a variety of orthopaedic situations, together with sports activities accidents, degenerative illnesses and trauma of your complete musculoskeletal system.

Following his residency, Dr. Kalbac accomplished the OrthoCarolina Foot & Ankle Fellowship in Charlotte, NC. There he discovered to handle advanced foot and ankle pathologies with leaders within the discipline of orthopaedic surgical procedure.

“My major focus is care of the decrease extremity together with fractures, sports activities accidents, joint alternative, foot and ankle reconstruction, bunions, toe deformity, flatfoot correction, Achilles tendinopathy, arthritis and Charcot arthropathy.”

Dr. Kalbac is the co-team doctor for Palmer Trinity College in Palmetto Bay and he’s a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgical procedure and the American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society.

He and his spouse, Jenni, have a 2-year-old daughter named Maddie. His pursuits embody triathlon, kayaking, mountain climbing, ocean free-diving and spearfishing.

For extra details about Orthopaedic & Sports activities Medication Middle of Miami, go to miamisportsdoc.internet or name 305-661-7601.

