Downtown Launches Curve Royalty Services

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music’s Royalties & Monetary Providers division introduced the launch of Curve Royalty Providers, a brand new service that helps labels, publishers and distributors to outsource royalty processing.

In keeping with Downtown, Curve will present end-to-end service royalty companies, starting from particular royalty features to full royalty accounting. Downtown has already begun rolling the primary levels of Curve out to shoppers, the corporate mentioned.

“We’re proud to announce this growth to Curve’s providing, offering our shoppers with top-tier royalty companies. It is a logical subsequent step for Curve, using our group’s information of royalties, catalog administration, and the Curve platform itself to assist our shoppers. It has all the time been our aim to make royalties higher and simpler: now our royalty companies group can tackle these components of the method shoppers want to outsource, utilizing the highly effective Curve software program for the accounting course of,” mentioned Richard Leach, Managing Director at Curve Royalty Techniques

“Transferring to a brand new royalty accounting program isn’t for the faint of coronary heart and Curve has made the transition as simple as potential. Royalty accounting is a particular sort of accounting that takes precision and understanding of the nuances of publishing and label agreements. Curve Royalty Providers has made the matching of works and processing of statements simple, painless, and correct and I can confidently say that the companies supplied by Curve are top-tier,” added Danielle Mignogna, Chief Partnerships Officer for 411 Music Group.

The launch of Curve follows the current institution of Downtown Royalties & Monetary Providers Division and the appointment of Curve founder, Tom Allen to steer the division as President.