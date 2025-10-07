Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq slip after records as gold tops $4,000

US stocks slipped on Tuesday, building on their latest record-setting run, as Wall Street weighed worries over the government shutdown against bright hopes for AI.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.5% after fresh record high closes on Wall Street.

Gold (GC=F) futures topped $4,000 per ounce for the first time ever, as investors continue to flock to the safe-haven asset.

The S&P and Nasdaq both scored their seventh win in a row on Monday, boosted by news of a multibillion-dollar deal between AMD (AMD) and OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) that sent the chip company’s stock rocketing higher.

Overall, the deal added fuel to the AI-based fire that has powered stocks’ bull market run to record highs. Strategists are once again raising their targets for the S&P 500, though much rests on the upcoming earnings season performance by Big Tech names.

Those results will take on even greater prominence than usual for markets during the US government shutdown. The longer the federal stoppage drags on, the more clouded the picture of the economy will become for investors as key data releases dry up, making it hard to divine the path of interest rates.

It has already delayed the September jobs report that was due Friday. Next week’s releases on consumer and producer inflation, crucial to the Federal Reserve’s decision making, could also be postponed.

Meanwhile, a crack in the Washington gridlock on a funding bill has emerged, after President Trump signaled he was open to negotiating with Democrats over the healthcare subsidies they want.

In corporates, Tesla (TSLA) is thought to be preparing a potential new Model Y launch on Tuesday, after teasing an event in a series of cryptic posts on social media. Shares in the Elon Musk-led EV maker pulled back, coming off a 5% stock gain on Monday.

