Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq slip after records as gold tops $4,000

By / October 7, 2025

US stocks slipped on Tuesday, building on their latest record-setting run, as Wall Street weighed worries over the government shutdown against bright hopes for AI.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.5% after fresh record high closes on Wall Street.

Gold (GC=F) futures topped $4,000 per ounce for the first time ever, as investors continue to flock to the safe-haven asset.

The S&P and Nasdaq both scored their seventh win in a row on Monday, boosted by news of a multibillion-dollar deal between AMD (AMD) and OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) that sent the chip company’s stock rocketing higher.

Overall, the deal added fuel to the AI-based fire that has powered stocks’ bull market run to record highs. Strategists are once again raising their targets for the S&P 500, though much rests on the upcoming earnings season performance by Big Tech names.

Those results will take on even greater prominence than usual for markets during the US government shutdown. The longer the federal stoppage drags on, the more clouded the picture of the economy will become for investors as key data releases dry up, making it hard to divine the path of interest rates.

It has already delayed the September jobs report that was due Friday. Next week’s releases on consumer and producer inflation, crucial to the Federal Reserve’s decision making, could also be postponed.

Meanwhile, a crack in the Washington gridlock on a funding bill has emerged, after President Trump signaled he was open to negotiating with Democrats over the healthcare subsidies they want.

In corporates, Tesla (TSLA) is thought to be preparing a potential new Model Y launch on Tuesday, after teasing an event in a series of cryptic posts on social media. Shares in the Elon Musk-led EV maker pulled back, coming off a 5% stock gain on Monday.

  CEOs send Trump a warning: Tariffs will pound our business — and we'll raise prices

    Yahoo Finance's Francisco Velasquez reports:

    Trilogy Metals stock explodes on news of 10% stake by Trump admin and EO ordering permits for Alaska road

    Yahoo Finance's Jake Conley reports:

    A healthcare compromise could end the shutdown. The question is when.

    Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:

  • Gold soars above $4,000 as ETFs see strongest quarter on record

    Gold futures (GC=F) soared to all-time highs above $4,000 on Tuesday as investors piled into the precious metal amid a weakening dollar and growing expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts.

    Meanwhile, global ETFs backed by gold just recorded their biggest quarterly inflows ever, per a World Gold Council report.

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports:

  • Stocks inch higher at the open

    Stocks fluttered higher at the open as investors weighed the ongoing government shutdown against the AI engine in markets.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all added about 0.1% after the indexes notched record highs on Monday.

    Trilogy Metals (TMQ), International Business Machines (IBM), and Figma (FIG) were among the top trending tickers at the open.

    Meanwhile, bonds held steady with the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) roughly unchanged at 4.15% and the 30-year yield (^TYX) slightly lower at 4.74%.

    Gold futures (GC=F) continued to climb above the $4,000 per ounce milestone, hitting a record high of $4,006.50 per troy ounce near the open.

  Qualcomm to acquire Arduino amid edge computing push

    Qualcomm (QCOM) stock edged higher in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced that it is acquiring open-source hardware and software developer Arduino as it seeks to expand its footprint in the edge computing space and diversify beyond the smartphone market.

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley reports:

  • Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion

    Global crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew record inflows of $5.95 billion for the week ending Oct. 4, as bitcoin surged to a record high, Reuters reports.

    According to data from CoinShares, US crypto ETFs led with $5 billion in inflows, followed by Switzerland with $563 million and Germany with $312 million.

    Bitcoin (BTC-USD) attracted $3.55 billion, ether (ETH-USD) drew $1.48 billion, solana (SOL-USD) $706.5 million, and XRP (XRP-USD) $219.4 million.

  AMD CEO Lisa Su says AI critics are 'thinking too small' after massive OpenAI deal

    Yahoo Finance's Francisco Velasquez reports:

  • Constellation Brands stock pops as Corona maker calls out ‘dampened consumer demand’

    Constellation Brands (STZ) stock has been significantly underperforming — down 37% year to date — and a challenging socioeconomic environment is making a turnaround difficult, the company said on Monday.

    “In the second quarter of fiscal 2026 we continued to navigate a difficult socioeconomic environment that dampened consumer demand across the industry,” Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said in an earnings release.

    Newlands cited weakness in employment trends, softening consumer sentiment, and ongoing concerns from Hispanic consumers that are leading to fewer gatherings.

    The maker of Corona and Modelo beer reported a profit of $2.65 per share in its fiscal second quarter, a marked improvement from its loss of $6.59 per share a year ago. However, net sales fell 7% and earnings missed Wall Street’s target of $3.32 per share. Revenue of $2.48 billion topped the Street’s expectations of $2.45 billion.

    Constellation Brands also lowered its unadjusted outlook to $9.86-$10.16 a share from its previous forecast of $10.77-$11.07. Net sales are expected to decline 4% to 6% for the year.

    The stock rose 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, following the release of quarterly results after the bell on Monday.

  The stakes of OpenAI's dealmaking

    OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) is on a dealmaking tear, notes Yahoo Finance’s Hamza Shaban, with the AMD megadeal just the latest example.

    But OpenIA’s burst of partnerships underscores the stakes for a company going all-in on superintelligence, he argues in the takeaway from today’s Morning Brief:

    Good morning. Here’s what’s happening today.

    Please note: Some US government economic data will not be released today due to the federal shutdown.

    Economic data: Exports (August); Imports (August); Federal Reserve Bank of New York one-year inflation expectations (September); Consumer credit (August)

    Earnings calendar: McCormick & Company (MKC)

    Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed overnight and early this morning:

    The stakes of OpenAI’s dealmaking

    Trilogy Metals stock spikes on US plan to take 10% stake

    AI critics are ‘thinking too small,’ says AMD chief

    Tesla expected to unveil lower-cost Model Y in push to reignite sales

    OpenAI sent these stocks soaring with mere mentions

    Novo Nordisk cuts jobs on production line at key US plant

    World Bank cuts South Asia outlook on Trump tariffs to India

    Novo Nordisk cuts production line jobs at key plant in US

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) has laid off dozens of employees at its largest US manufacturing site. The Wegovy-maker is making cuts in a major restructuring under new CEO Mike Doustdar.

    Reuters reports:

    Premarket trending tickers: AMD, Clarivate and Ford

    Here’s a look at some of the top stocks trending in premarket trading:

    AMD (AMD) rose 4% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the announcement of a multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI (OPAI.PVT), one of the largest infrastructure deals to date.

    Clarivate Plc (CLVT) rose 8% before the bell on Tuesday after announcing that Windbond Electronics Corporation has selected and implemented IPfolio, a cloud-based intellectual property (IP) management platform from Clarivate.

    Ford (F) stock fell 1% before the bell following a late-night fire at a key part of a New York aluminum plant. Its absence could disrupt business at Ford Motor and other automakers for months to come.

    Tesla confirms plans to roll out lower-cost Model Y as part of sales revival push

    Tesla (TSLA) is planning to unveil a more affordable version of its best-selling Model Y SUV, as the electric vehicle maker seeks to reverse falling sales amid rising competition.

    Reuters reports:

  Trilogy Metals stock skyrockets on US plan to take 10% stake

    Shares of Trilogy Metals (TMQ) roughly tripled in price on Wall Street, up around 180% in premarket trading.

    Late Monday, the White House said the US is taking a 10% stake in and has warrants for another 7.5% of the Canadian minerals exploration company. The purchase is part of a $35.6 million investment to gain access to mineral deposits in Alaska.

    Bloomberg reports:

  Gold pushes towards $4,000 an ounce as insecurity takes hold

    Bloomberg reports:

