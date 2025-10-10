Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as Trump threatens ‘massive increase’ on China tariffs

US stocks turned lower Friday as President Trump and China traded blows on tariffs, with Trump threatening a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid over 1%, leading losses.

Trump unloaded on China and its leader, Xi Jinping, in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Friday. The post came after China heated up trade tensions with the US, adding new port fees on American ships and launching an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm (QCOM). Beijing has also been in the midst of tightening export controls on rare earth minerals, and it has halted purchases of US soybeans.

“Some very strange things are happening in China!” Trump posted. In his post, he also threatened to cancel a planned meeting with Xi later this month, saying there was “no reason to do so,” before threatening the tariff increase.

“Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Markets have had an uncertain week, pulled in different directions by AI demand hopes and US government shutdown worries. With Friday’s decline, all major indexes look set for firmly down weeks after a retreat from record highs.

Meanwhile, private data was in focus for investors as the release of official economic data has been delayed due to the US government shutdown, which entered its 10th day. The University of Michigan’s reading on consumer sentiment in October, released Friday morning, showed Americans still feeling sour about the economy as they fret about jobs prospects and high inflation.

Looking ahead, investors are counting down for earnings season to start in earnest next week, led by JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C). Performance is expected to be softer, with analysts betting tariffs will bite into revenue for the quarter.

