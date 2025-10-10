Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as Trump threatens ‘massive increase’ on China tariffs

By / October 10, 2025

US stocks turned lower Friday as President Trump and China traded blows on tariffs, with Trump threatening a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid over 1%, leading losses.

Trump unloaded on China and its leader, Xi Jinping, in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Friday. The post came after China heated up trade tensions with the US, adding new port fees on American ships and launching an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm (QCOM). Beijing has also been in the midst of tightening export controls on rare earth minerals, and it has halted purchases of US soybeans.

“Some very strange things are happening in China!” Trump posted. In his post, he also threatened to cancel a planned meeting with Xi later this month, saying there was “no reason to do so,” before threatening the tariff increase.

“Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Markets have had an uncertain week, pulled in different directions by AI demand hopes and US government shutdown worries. With Friday’s decline, all major indexes look set for firmly down weeks after a retreat from record highs.

Meanwhile, private data was in focus for investors as the release of official economic data has been delayed due to the US government shutdown, which entered its 10th day. The University of Michigan’s reading on consumer sentiment in October, released Friday morning, showed Americans still feeling sour about the economy as they fret about jobs prospects and high inflation.

Looking ahead, investors are counting down for earnings season to start in earnest next week, led by JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C). Performance is expected to be softer, with analysts betting tariffs will bite into revenue for the quarter.

  • Rare earth stocks soar as China-US trade tensions escalate

    Shares of rare earth mineral-related stocks surged on Friday after President Trump announced that China was sending letters to other countries regarding export controls on these essential elements. necessary to make everything from electronics to weapons.

    Shares of MP Materials (MP) rose 15%,%, while USA Rare Earth (USAR) also gained 15%.

  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks roll over as Trump threatens ‘massive increase’ of tariffs on Chinese goods

    Stocks rolled over on Friday after President Trump posted he is considering imposing a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese goods.

    “Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China,” Trump wrote on Friday.

    “I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” he added.

    “One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” he said in the post.

  • Laura Bratton

    Consumer sentiment remains stable in October

    Consumer sentiment was relatively unchanged in October.

    The University of Michigan’s preliminary survey of consumer sentiment released Friday showed the headline consumer sentiment index came in at 55 for the month so far, above the 54 projected by economists polled by Bloomberg but a hair below the reading of 55.1 in September.

    Still, consumer sentiment for the month fell far below the 70.5 reading in October 2024.

    The October data also showed year-ahead inflation expectations dropped to 4.6% during the month from 4.7% the previous month. Economists had expected the figure to remain unchanged.

    Long-term inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years remained steady at 3.7% as projected.

    In September, survey results had shown consumers feeling worse about the economy than expected as they worried about the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

    Joanne Hsu, the director of UMichigan’s consumer surveys, said of the fresh data Friday: “Pocketbook issues like high prices and weakening job prospects remain at the forefront of consumers’ minds.”

    The latest look at consumer sentiment comes amid an ongoing US government shutdown, which has delayed the release of crucial federal data investors use to gauge the health of the economy.

    Hsu said UMichigan’s data for the month to date has shown “little evidence that the ongoing federal government shutdown has moved consumers’ views of the economy thus far.”

  • Laura Bratton

    Stocks creep higher at the open

    US stocks inched higher on Friday at the market open.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) moved up more than 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) nudged up over 0.1%.

    The slight gains come after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated from record highs Thursday amid an ongoing US government shutdown. The two major gauges were set for weekly gains Friday morning, while the Dow was on track for a weekly loss.

  • Delta’s premium play pays off

    The key takeaway from Delta’s (DAL) strong performance this quarter is that it pays to go premium. The airline’s stock rose 0.5% in premarket trading on Friday after popping more than 4% on the heels of its earnings release on Thursday.

    As Yahoo Finance’s Hamza Shaban writes in today’s Morning Brief newsletter:

  • Chart: About 90% of public fixed income has yields below 5%

    Apollo Global chief economist Torsten Sløk pointed out in a note on Friday that almost 90% of public fixed income worldwide is trading at a yield below 5%. (Disclosure: Yahoo Finance is owned by Apollo Global Management.)

    “With inflation at 3%, the real return for investors in public fixed income is a meager 2% or less,” Sløk wrote.

    US Treasury yields fell on Friday as the government shutdown delayed economic data that might otherwise move bond prices. The 10-year yield (^TNX) declined by 5 basis points to 4.09%. The 30-year yield (^TYX) dropped to 4.67%.

  • Jenny McCall

    Good morning. Here’s what’s happening today.

  • Jenny McCall

    Premarket trending tickers: Intel, Elastic, and American Homes 4 Rent

    Here’s a look at some of the top stocks trending in premarket trading:

    Intel (INTC) stock rose almost 2% before the bell on Friday. Intel unveiled its new Core Ultra series 3 processor on Thursday, the first chip built on its 18A process technology and manufactured at the new Fab 52 plant.

    Elastic (ESTC) stock rose 10% in premarket trading on Friday. Bank of America (BAC) recently cut their price target for Elastic, citing tougher competition for AI workloads, which could crimp growth.

    American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) shares rose 9% before the bell. Over the past month, its share price has fallen 6% and is down 13% year-to-date.

  • Jenny McCall

    Qualcomm stock falls as China launch antitrust probe

    Qualcomm (QCOM) stock fell more than 3% before the bell on Friday following news that China has launched an antitrust investigation into the US chipmaker over its acquisition of Israel’s Autotalks.

    Reuters reports:

  • Applied Digital stock soars after revenue beat, CoreWeave deal

    Shares in Applied Digital surged around 25% before the bell after the data center developer’s quarterly revenue outdid Wall Street expectations.

    A new deal with cloud company CoreWeave (CRWV) also buoyed hopes that the AI buildout will fuel more demand for Applied Digital.

    Reuters reports:

  • Levi Strauss’s boosted FY profit outlook fails to meet the mark

    Levi Strauss (LEVI) lifted its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, but the outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations.

    Shares in the denim maker sank almost 7% in premarket as the impact of US tariffs weighed on prospects, even as the company posted a third quarter revenue beat.

    Reuters reports:

  • Oil drops as Gaza ceasefire leads to positive outlook for supply

    Bloomberg reports:

