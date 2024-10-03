Doug Emhoff Assault Allegations—What We Know, What We Don’t

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has been accused of slapping a former girlfriend greater than a decade in the past, in accordance with a DailyMail.com report.

The second gentleman allegedly struck the girl within the face whereas ready in a valet line after an occasion through the Cannes Movie Competition in France in Could 2012, three unnamed buddies informed the outlet.

The outlet has a right-wing bias, in accordance with AllSides, which estimates the perceived political bias of content material on on-line information shops.

The lady had been courting Emhoff for about three months on the time of the alleged assault, the outlet reported, after connecting on courting website Match.com.

Newsweek has contacted Emhoff, in addition to Harris’ workplace and marketing campaign, for remark through e mail.

DailyMail.com didn’t identify the girl, as a substitute utilizing the pseudonym Jane and describing her solely as a profitable New York legal professional. Nonetheless, a video from the occasion exhibits a girl in a crimson gown with Emhof, and screengrabs have been posted on social media by Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, a conservative on-line journal.

The chums who spoke to the outlet have been additionally not named, which DailyMail.com mentioned was as a result of they feared retaliation.

The report got here as Emhoff, an leisure lawyer, has been hitting the marketing campaign path in assist of Harris. If she wins the presidency in November, he could be the nation’s first first gentleman.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris on August 22 in Chicago. Emhoff has been accused of slapping a former girlfriend greater than a decade in the past, in accordance with a British information outlet.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Photographs



The alleged assault is alleged to have occurred greater than a yr earlier than Harris and Emhoff met on a blind date arrange by a mutual pal in 2013. They married in 2014.

Jane’s buddies informed DailyMail.com that she had acquired tickets to attend the Basis for AIDS Analysis Gala Dinner, which was held on Could 24, 2012, on the Resort du Cap in Antibes, close to Cannes, and introduced Emhoff as her visitor.

They offered pictures of the girl posing with Emhoff on the gala, in addition to documentation with particulars about their journey to the south of France across the time of the alleged assault.

One pal informed the DailyMail.com that Jane had referred to as him sobbing shortly after the alleged assault occurred. “I did not know whether or not to name the French police. I could not come up with her after calling again,” he mentioned.

It was not clear if the alleged assault was reported to authorities.

The pal mentioned Jane had offered particulars in later conversations.

“It was one thing like 3 a.m. They have been making an attempt to get out of there they usually each had been consuming. There was a big line for taxis,” he mentioned.

“She went as much as one of many valet guys, provided him 100 euros or no matter, to get to the top of the road. She informed me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came to visit and slapped her within the face. She slapped him again.”

The pal mentioned Jane had informed him she ended her relationship with Emhoff that evening.

A second pal, a feminine legal professional, informed DailyMail.com that Jane had additionally informed her concerning the alleged assault.

She was “fully caught off guard,” the pal mentioned. “He hauled up and slapped her so laborious she spun round. She mentioned she was in utter shock. She was so livid, she slapped him on one facet, after which on the opposite cheek with the opposite hand.”

The third pal mentioned Jane had first informed her in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff and detailed the alleged assault in 2018, when Harris, then a senator, was making headlines about her questioning of Supreme Courtroom Justice Brett Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual misconduct throughout his affirmation listening to.

The allegations got here after Emhoff acknowledged in August that he had an affair throughout his first marriage to Kristen Emhoff, after alleged particulars about it have been revealed by DailyMail.com. The outlet reported that Emhoff had an affair with a girl who was a nanny to his kids and taught at their faculty.

“Throughout my first marriage, Kerstin and I went by way of some powerful instances on account of my actions. I took accountability, and within the years since, we labored by way of issues as a household and have come out stronger on the opposite facet,” Emhoff mentioned in an announcement offered to CNN.

Kerstin Emhoff, a movie producer, additionally issued her personal assertion.

“Doug and I made a decision to finish our marriage for a wide range of causes, a few years in the past,” she mentioned. “He is a good father to our youngsters, continues to be an amazing pal to me and I’m actually pleased with the nice and cozy and supportive blended household Doug, Kamala, and I’ve constructed collectively.”

The pair have been married in 1992 and have two kids, Cole and Ella Emhoff. They divorced in 2010.

