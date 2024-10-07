Double-Helix Water and Stable Water Clusters Stable Water Clusters and David L. Gann Double Helix Water

Creator

David Gann

January 11, 2011

What’s Double Helix Water®?

The query that springs to thoughts is, “How is Double Helix Water® completely different from different water, similar to distilled?” Firstly, the essential water is ultra-pure, versus distilled water, which comprises many contaminants. Secondly, David Gann and Yin Lo imagine that they’ve found a brand new section or type of water. One section of water is liquid, one other ice, and nonetheless one other is gasoline (steam). The beforehand undiscovered molecular section of water is one that features water molecules which have turn out to be stable at room temperature, in contrast to ice, which fits stable at a really chilly temperature. For this to occur, the liquid section would have to have the ability to condense right into a tiny particle that will be stable at room temperature. Because it seems, from their analysis, this does in actual fact happen due to excessive pressures in a particular electrical discipline that surrounds single-charged ions. David and Yin found this whereas learning extraordinarily dilute ionic options of such substances as sodium chloride. The brand new stable water particle ensuing from this stress is named a Steady Water Cluster. It’s nanometer-sized and electrically charged.

What Impact does Double Helix Water Have on the Physique?

The analysis that resulted within the product often known as Double Helix Water® was and is just about pure water. Double Helix Water® has nothing in it besides H2O and it isn’t a drug or any form of healing agent. David Gann says, “At this second we all know little concerning the precise mechanism of this water within the physique. However ask us concerning the bodily traits of this water we name Double-Helix. Now we have a ton of details about that.”

That mentioned, scientific analysis into Double Helix Water® has supported the concept that the Steady Water Clusters within the water begin a self-healing course of, probably due to the sturdy polar cost. Thermal pictures, carried out each earlier than and after an individual drank Double Helix Water, present considerably decrease temperatures the place an individual has skilled irritation. In different phrases, apparently the infected areas turn out to be much less infected.

“I had the privilege of testing among the earliest clustered water and located statistically important enchancment in primary immune operate,” wrote C. Norman Shealy M.D., Ph.D., Founding father of the American Holistic Medical Affiliation, concerning David Gann and Shin Lo’s ebook, Double Helix Water – Has the 200-year-old thriller of homeopathy been solved?

David Gann and Yin Lo are presently going over tons of of case histories and over fifty double-blind research to study extra concerning the impact of this section of water on the human physique.

Double Helix Water Theories

In analysis, it’s important to separate information from theories. Present well being analysis is promising and appears to level within the path that this secure water cluster particle is accountable indirectly for triggering the self-healing course of. After all, that could be a idea.

In apply, some homeopathy remedies work and a few don’t. This type of water, created from some ultra-dilute homeopathic options, could be the supply the homeopathy remedies that work. It might contribute to the physique’s potential to heal itself and its immune system. These are additionally theories.

David Gann likes the time period “genesis section.” He says, “I imagine that this section of water was accountable for the primary easy cells on Earth.” That can also be a idea, a really engaging and attention-grabbing idea that’s defined extra absolutely in his ebook and in the truth that when Double Helix Water is concentrated, it types the form of a double-helix, very like the form of DNA, and this has been photographed with an Atomic Drive Microscope.

Dr. Lo has theorized that Steady Water Cluster particles are the molecular foundation of what Chinese language Medication confer with as “meridians.” In Chinese language drugs, meridians confer with {an electrical} matrix which surrounds the physique and is an important consider bodily well being. Atomic Drive Microscope pictures exhibit that Steady Water Cluster particles line up, finish to finish, to type circuit-like buildings, which can have the whole lot to do with this electrical matrix.

Future Analysis

David Gann and Dr. Lo, together with different researchers, are persevering with research and analysis to search out extra about why many people have been regaining their well being by merely including a number of drops of this water to their weight-reduction plan.

Merchandise Developed

Double Helix Water® is the registered trademark of an extremely pure water containing Steady Water Clusters made through a patented course of owned by D&Y Laboratories.

D&Y Laboratories produce an “Eco Excellent Gas Catalyst (TM)” – a combustion enhancer that requires no chemical binders and creates a close to full combustion of gas. That is carried out solely with the stable water particle (secure water clusters), whereas former applied sciences required poisonous chemical compounds.

Researchers

Dr. Shui Yin Lo, Ph.D., a theoretical physicist, has spent over 20 years at the perfect analysis laboratories on the earth. He has been related to some stellar firm. His instructor acquired the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2008. His faculty roommate acquired the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1998. One other classmate acquired the world’s prime honor in arithmetic. In 1979, Yin Lo, together with two winners of the Nobel Prize, was invited by Chairman Deng to contribute to additional physics analysis in China. Dr. Lo is the inventor and patent holder of the “Baser.” He’s Chairman of the Board of D&Y Laboratories.

David L. Gann is the CEO, Co-Founder, Director, and Product Improvement Director of D&Y Laboratories, Inc., which presents analysis and experimental details about Steady Water Clusters.