Dorian Thompson-Robinson elevated to No. 2 QB ahead of Jameis Winston

CLEVELAND — The Browns (1-5) made a change at quarterback earlier than the sport towards the Bengals (2-4).

Not the one many followers had hoped.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was elevated to No. 2 behind starter Deshaun Watson for the matchup at this time at Huntington Financial institution Subject. Kickoff is about for 1 p.m.

Jameis Winston was dropped to the emergency No. 3 position.

Thompson-Robinson hasn’t performed this season. He was a fifth-round decide in 2023 and went 1-2 because the starter as a rookie, throwing one landing and 4 interceptions.

Winston has taken a number of snaps in short-yardage conditions and completed the lopsided loss to the Commanders. His solely snap final week within the 20-16 loss to the Eagles was a third-and-1 on which he handed to receiver Cedric Tillman on a jet sweep that misplaced 5 yards. Dustin Hopkins missed a 52-yard area purpose on the following play.

Coach Kevin Stefanski took accountability for the third-down play name but in addition cited “miscommunication.”

Winston was the No. 1 decide of the 2015 draft and signed with the Browns within the offseason. They selected him over Joe Flacco because the backup for Watson.

Middle Ethan Pocic (knee) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps) are lively and anticipated to begin after being listed as questionable. They didn’t play final week.

In addition to Winston, the inactives are: working again Jerome Ford (hamstring), security Ronnie Hickman (ankle), defensive sort out Quinton Jefferson, rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson and cornerback Kahlef Hailassie.

Operating again Nick Chubb is anticipated to begin in his return from main knee reconstruction. He was on the sector greater than two hours earlier than the sport stretching.

Security Juan Thornhill can be anticipated to begin. He was activated from injured reserve Saturday after lacking 5 video games with a calf harm.