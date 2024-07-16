‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass is beneath hearth after making a controversial remark in regards to the tried assassination of Donald Trump.

On July 14, simply someday after Trump was hit by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pa., Tenacious D — a rock duo comprised of Gass and actor Jack Black — performed a present in Australia’s ICC Sydney Theatre the place they concurrently celebrated Gass’ sixty fourth birthday.

In fan-captured footage, Black may be seen presenting a birthday cake to Gass on stage and asking him to “make a want.” Gass responds, “Don’t miss Trump subsequent time,” referencing the less-than-day-old taking pictures. The video additionally captures the viewers responding with laughter.

With the video making rounds on-line, many spectators are criticizing Gass and the band for making gentle of the USA’ polarizing strategy to gun management and gun violence.

Representatives for Gass and Tenacious D didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Trump was struck within the ear after a gunman opened hearth from an elevated place outdoors the venue, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed on the day of the taking pictures. The Secret Service “neutralized” the shooter, who died. One individual within the crowd was killed by the gunfire, and two had been critically injured.

In the meantime, Tenacious D is scheduled to play a sequence of October live shows to help Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to constructing the political energy of younger folks.