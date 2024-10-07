'Don't let this break our team'

SEATTLE — Free Press sports activities author Tony Garcia appears again at Michigan soccer in Week 6 and its 27-17 loss to Washington because the Wolverines attain the midway level of their season and head into their first of two bye weeks.

Subsequent up for the Wolverines: No. 23 Combating Illini

Matchup: No. 21 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Huge Ten) at No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1).

Kickoff: Time TBA Oct. 19; Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois.

TV/radio: TV TBA; WXYT-FM (97.1).

Tony Garcia’s three issues we realized

Tuttle time: The quarterback carousel has landed on Jack Tuttle. He had his moments Saturday, good and unhealthy, capped by his remaining 5 drives going three-and-out, three-and-out, fumble, interception and finish of recreation. However Tuttle, 25, regarded each bit the a part of a quarterback in his seventh 12 months of faculty. He navigated the pocket largely nicely, labored via his progressions greater than Davis Warren (and excess of Alex Orji) and saved his eyes downfield to create a reliable passing assault. When he took over for Orji, every of U-M’s first three possessions went not less than seven performs and 55 yards, en path to 17 straight factors.

