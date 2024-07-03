Donovan Mitchell agrees to a 3-year, $150.3M contract extension with the Cavaliers, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell isn’t taking his skills wherever. Not but, anyway.

The five-time All-Star guard has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, an individual acquainted with the choice informed The Related Press on Tuesday.

Mitchell’s option to decide to the Cavaliers had been anticipated for a while. Nonetheless, there was loads of nervousness inside Cleveland’s fanbase, which can’t overlook LeBron James leaving the franchise as a free agent in 2010 for Miami.

The 27-year-old Mitchell spent a lot of this previous season saying he’s pleased taking part in with Cleveland, which acquired him in a 2022 commerce from Utah. The Cavs have made the playoffs in each seasons with Mitchell, one of many league’s finest all-around guards.

He agreed to the extension in Los Angeles over the weekend, in line with the particular person, who spoke to the AP on situation of anonymity as a result of the NBA prohibits offers from being introduced till its moratorium ends on Saturday. ESPN was first to report Mitchell’s settlement.

The extension features a $54 million participant possibility for the 2027-28 season, the particular person mentioned. Mitchell was underneath contract for another season. Technically, Mitchell’s new deal means he can change into a free agent in three years, elevating the Cavs’ urgency to compete for a title.

The brand new deal additionally permits Mitchell to succeed in a 10-year standards, making him eligible for a subsequent extension price $380 million.

Shortly after phrase of Mitchell’s extension emerged, he posted a video on social media from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Avenue” wherein actor Leonardo DiCaprio profanely broadcasts to his colleagues, “I’m not leaving.”

Mitchell additionally went on Instagram to reiterate his dedication to Cleveland with a video of him driving and discussing his extension.

“All yr I’ve been saying the identical (stuff),” Mitchell mentioned whereas driving. “I’m saying how a lot I prefer it every single day. It’s like, ‘Oh, he going to do that. He going to try this.’ I don’t get it. I don’t perceive it. I believe it’s hilarious.

“It’s what it’s, however I’m glad I bought this (stuff) finished, man. Glad I bought this (stuff) finished in Cleveland. Now to get centered. what I’m saying? Let’s get to it.”

Mitchell was in LA internet hosting his “Spida Elite” basketball camp for a few of the nation’s prime highschool guards. He was visited by Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman and Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, who was formally launched by the staff at a information convention on Monday.

Atkinson, who was Golden State’s prime assistant the previous three seasons, mentioned he and Mitchell chatted largely about household throughout their time collectively. Altman mentioned Mitchell reaffirmed his dedication to the Cavs.

“We be ok with Donovan,” Altman mentioned Monday. “He’s in an amazing area mentally. He’s wholesome. Actually loved the truth that him and Kenny might sit down and discuss in regards to the future, discuss in regards to the staff.

“He’s invested. He’s actually invested in what we’re doing. Hopefully quickly we’ll have extra of a decisive reply on that for you, however he’s been nice. He’s been tremendous concerned and tremendous collaborative and really, very a lot pro-Cleveland.”

The Cavs’ daring transfer — they traded three unprotected first-round picks, ahead Lauri Markkanen and guard Collin Sexton to Utah — to get Mitchell two years in the past was a shock.

It appeared he was on his solution to play for his hometown New York Knicks earlier than Cleveland swooped in. Mitchell’s arrival accelerated the Cavs’ rebuild, which started when James left as a free agent for the second time in 2018 for the Lakers.

Mitchell averaged 26.6 factors, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds this previous season, however he was restricted to simply 55 video games due to a left knee damage. Mitchell was slowed by the damage within the playoffs and pushed via earlier than sitting out Cleveland’s remaining two video games within the Japanese Convention semifinals with a calf damage.

The Cavs have been eradicated in 5 video games by the eventual champion Boston Celtics and fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff every week later.

In two seasons with Cleveland, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 factors, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds. He scored a career-high 71 in his first season in a recreation towards Chicago.

Atkinson understands his cost is to get essentially the most out of Cleveland’s “Core 4” of gamers — Mitchell, guard Darius Garland, ahead Evan Mobley and heart Jarrett Allen. He additionally believes there’s one other degree to Mitchell’s recreation and desires to make him one of many league’s prime 5 gamers.

“Why not?” Atkinson mentioned. “With the ability degree and the athleticism and the human being, I don’t see why we are able to’t.”

