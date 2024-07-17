Donna Kelce Wears Taylor Swift TTPD Bracelet on Set of Hallmark Movie

Donna Kelce gave a sartorial nod to Taylor Swift whereas saying her upcoming Hallmark Christmas film, Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story.

In an Instagram video announcement posted on Sunday, July 14, Donna, 71, wore a gold chain hyperlink bracelet bearing the letters “TTPD.” The bracelet, which is on the market for buy on Taylor Swift’s official web site for $40, was launched in help of the 34-year-old singer’s newest album, “The Tortured Poets Division.”

Donna additionally paid tribute to her son Travis Kelce by carrying a purple and gold Kansas Metropolis Chiefs jersey with the quantity 87 on the entrance.

Within the video, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, who play the romantic leads within the film, launched themselves earlier than stepping apart to disclose Donna standing behind them.

Associated: Donna Kelce’s Finest Throwback Images of Sons Travis and Jason

Donna Kelce is a proud mother and regularly shares images of sons Travis and Jason Kelce — even earlier than they started their NFL careers. Donna, who is called Mama Kelce, has discovered fame in her personal proper amid Travis and massive bro Jason’s spectacular stats on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. […]

“Hello, I’m Donna Kelce and I’m in Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story,” Donna stated.

The put up’s caption learn: “Look who’s becoming a member of @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story! Please welcome America’s soccer mother @donnakelce to the solid. Don’t miss the world premiere later this 12 months throughout #CountdownToChristmas. 🏈🎄”

Hallmark additionally launched an official assertion concerning the information.

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and within the recreation, becoming a member of the solid of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas film, Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story,” the assertion learn. “Kelce will play Donna, the supervisor of the Kansas Metropolis BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

Associated: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anybody can discuss. Swift and Kelce had been first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish shared he tried to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I used to be a bit of butthurt I didn’t get at hand her one of many bracelets I […]

In an unique interview with Us Weekly on the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, Hynes, 38, stated that the collaboration between the NFL and the Hallmark Channel felt pure.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

“It actually felt prefer it was a no brainer,” he stated. “There’s one thing in regards to the two manufacturers. The 2 fandoms are so paralleled and related of their ardour and their purity for what they love. Coming collectively appeared excellent.”

Along with carrying her “TTPD” bracelet throughout Saturday’s announcement, Donna has proven continued public help for Swift since she started courting Travis, 34, in September 2023. She has additionally been very vocal about her love of “The Tortured Poets Division” album.

“I listened to the entire album, and I listened to all of it morning lengthy when it was launched,” Donna instructed Folks in an April interview, including, “I used to be simply very impressed. She is a really gifted girl, and I believe it’s in all probability her finest work.”