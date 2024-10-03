Donna Kelce Stood ‘Still’ for ‘Years’ Before Ending Ed Kelce Marriage

Whereas opening up concerning the finish of her marriage to Ed Kelce, Donna Kelce revealed the values she hoped to instill in her kids, sons Jason and Travis Kelce.

“I used to be a industrial banker for a financial institution in a number of totally different states. I wished to get forward. I labored actually, actually exhausting,” Donna, 71, instructed Glamour in an interview printed on Thursday, October 3. “I used to be a significant breadwinner within the household.”

Whereas recalling her previous, Donna defined that it’s “essential for youths to see {that a} lady can do no matter she desires.” The famed NFL mother additionally admitted that she “did stand nonetheless too.”

“My husband and I knew that our marriage was not working, however we stayed collectively for the children,” she mentioned. “Ours was a really pleasant relationship. So, we might try this and ensure that their life was [as] regular as attainable.”

Associated: Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce’s Relationship: The whole lot We Know

Ed Kelce/Instagram; Donna Kelce/Instagram Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce might now not be married — however they nonetheless have an awesome friendship. The twosome met within the late ‘70s and welcomed son Jason Kelce in 1987 adopted by son Travis Kelce two years later. After 25 years of marriage, the previous couple known as it quits […]

She continued, “However in that one respect, I did stand nonetheless for a number of years till I might transfer on by myself.”

Donna and Ed tied the knot within the late ‘70s and welcomed sons Jason and Travis in 1987 and 1989, respectively. After 25 years of marriage, the twosome parted methods following each of their sons’ school graduations. The previous couple admitted within the 2023 documentary, Kelce, that they selected to remain collectively for the sake of their sons.

“If we had break up as we in all probability each would have most popular, that will have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting youngsters the place they needed to be and offering all of the assist,” Ed defined within the movie, with Donna including that “making an attempt to maintain all of it collectively if you’re being a mum or dad is hard.”

Travis, 34, admitted within the documentary that he knew Donna and Ed’s “state of affairs was totally different than different dad and mom.”

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Associated: A Full Information to Travis and Jason Kelce‘s Household

NFL gamers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made historical past in 2023 after they turned the primary brothers to face off towards one another on the Tremendous Bowl. When Jason, who’s a middle for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who’s a decent finish for the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, cross paths on the soccer subject, […]

“I might go have sleepovers at different homes and the opposite dad and mom are staying within the room, and my dad and mom didn’t keep in the identical room,” he defined. “I began making these connections once I was in center faculty and I spotted that they have been in all probability gonna break up. However they stayed collectively for me and Jason’s profit I imagine.”

Regardless of calling it quits, Donna and Ed nonetheless attended a lot of their sons’ NFL video games collectively. (Travis is a decent finish for the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs whereas Jason, 36, previously performed heart for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

“We attempt to be at one of many video games,” Ed instructed the Los Angeles Occasions in February 2023. “Divide and conquer.”